NFL Roster Cut Day: Saints’ Boy Kicker Blake Grupe Has Credential Now, Staying With Saints

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans Saints media relations officials gave kicker Blake Grupe a credential for their game Sunday night against Houston.

“That was funny,” Grupe said after the game.

He needed the pass just in case. Superdome security did try to stop him from entering the field when the Saints opened preseason against Kansas City on Aug. 13. After that game, security also tried to stop Grupe from going through a players only area.

Never mind that Grupe kicked the game-winning field goal that night from 31 yards as time expired for a 26-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

He is a rookie, and he looks much younger than his 24 years. At 5-foot-7 and 156 pounds, Grupe could pass for a 14-year-old, but come on?

Blake Grupe Kicked Well For New Orleans Saints

Grupe did kick 14 of 19 field goals last season at Notre Dame, which has all of its home games on national NBC television. And he is the leading scorer in Arkansas State history with 354 points on 64 field goals and 162 points from 2017-21.

“I had no trouble getting through tonight,” Grupe said. “One of the security guys said, ‘We got you this time.’ That was cool. There were some jokes. And there were some fans there laughing. It was great.”

Blake Grupe, a rookie kicker with the New Orleans Saints, talks to reporters in the locker room after a preseason game against Houston on Sunday night at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo By Glenn Guilbeau of OutKick).

Grupe will not need credentials for Saints home games in the future as he was retained by the team Tuesday afternoon. The 32 NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get their rosters down to 53, and the Saints traded veteran kicker Wil Lutz to Denver and will keep Grupe.

Saints Trade Veteran Kicker Wil Lutz To Broncos, Keep Rookie Blake Grupe

Rookie Saints Kicker Nearly Made 60-Yard Boot

Grupe kicked well during training camp and in three preseason games. He made his first five field goals before missing one Sunday night. But that was from 60 yards. He missed it wide right, but it was close.

“I knew that was in my range,” Grupe said. “Every time I step on the field, I feel like I can make the kick.”

He hit from 31, 35 and 37 yards entering the game. He made a 38-yarder and a 50-yard boot Sunday night. Saints coach Dennis Allen took up for Grupe’s 60-yard attempt.

“He nailed the 50-yarder, went right down the middle,” Allen said. “Then, the 60-yarder – just hung it out to the right a little bit. Had plenty of leg. Look, I mean percentages of 60-yarders aren’t really high in our league. But I wanted to give the kid a chance to see what he could do. He just missed the kick.”

Seven-year veteran kicker Wil Lutz was 3 of 3 on the preseason from 36, 33 and 51 yards. Lutz, though, was coming off his worst season in 2022. He made a career-low 74 percent of his field goals. Lutz is 29.

Difficult Decisions For Saints Coach

“It’s out of my hands at this point,” Grupe said before Lutz was traded. “It is what it is. I feel confident with what I’ve done this last week of camp. I treated every day like it was my last. I love the team. I love the city. It’s an internal battle for me. I’d like to stay here, but I feel I can kick in this league.”

Allen had and has difficult decisions to make at kicker and at other positions. Oft-injured veteran wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith could be cut or placed on injured reserve. He is currently sidelined with a groin injury.

“Well, look this time of year’s always difficult and probably more difficult this year,” Allen said. “That’s a good challenge to have, a good problem to have. We have a lot of good football players. We will go through this and have some significant meetings to talk about it and pick the right 53 for this team. You can’t keep them all. There will be some tough moves.”

