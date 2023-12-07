NFL Reminds Team Personnel Not To Engage Opposing Players After ‘Big Dom,’ Dre Greenlaw Incident During Eagles-49ers

Videos by OutKick

The NFL sent out a memo to all of its teams reminding them that team personnel are not to engage with players or officials during a game. This comes on the heels of the altercation that occurred during the San Francisco 49ers win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Referees flagged 49ers defender Dre Greenlaw for a personal foul after he slammed Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground. Players from both teams engaged in a scrum and Eagles head of security, Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro, pushed Greenlaw.

Greenlaw responded by throwing a punch at DiSandro. Officials ejected Greenlaw from the game and removed DiSandro from the team’s sideline.

The NFL is not happy about an incident on Sunday involving San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles staff member Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro. (Photo Credit: Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports)

The NFL’s memo states that league rules “clearly prohibit non-player personnel — coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security officers, or others – from making physical contact with, taunting, or directing abusive or insulting language toward opposing players, game officials, or others involved in a game.”

Additionally, the league emphasized that “Under no circumstances are club personnel to engage with or make physical contact with another club’s player(s) or other personnel.”

Following the #49ers–#Eagles sideline flap, the NFL sent this memo to clubs today: “Please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.” pic.twitter.com/yJe0b8F6QB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2023

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and center Jason Kelce both defended DiSandro for his role in the altercation.

As OutKick’s Mark Harris wrote on Wednesday morning:

Some people seem to be missing the fact that DiSandro should never have an impact on the game, but he did on Sunday. He isn’t a coach or a regular staffer who should have any interaction with a player between the white lines. If he is going to do anything with a player on the field, it should be his own, but instead of pulling Smith backward he looked at Greenlaw and shoved him instead.

The NFL clearly agrees. It’s actually crazy that the league had to send out a memo telling staffers not to touch opposing players. That’s a fairly obvious point that shouldn’t have to be said.

But, as head of security, perhaps DiSandro “plays by his own rules.”

The only problem is that if you want to stand on an NFL sideline, you’re going to have play by the league’s rules.