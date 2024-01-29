NFL Referees Stayed Out Of The Spotlight On Championship Sunday And That’s Exactly What Fans Want

Videos by OutKick

Last year, both the NFC and AFC Championship games had several controversial calls by referees that had NFL fans fuming. This year, however, Championship Sunday didn’t feature anything truly controversial.

In fact, fans probably didn’t really notice the officials. That’s exactly how it should be.

In the AFC Championship, the referees threw a number of flags against the Baltimore Ravens. However, none of them was incorrect. And, the Ravens notoriously commit a lot of big penalties. Baltimore tied for eighth-most flags per game in the regular season.

But, they tied for second-most penalty yards. Seeing them receive several 15-yard fouls is not out of the ordinary. Plus, their two roughing the passer penalties were obvious. So was the taunting foul against Zay Flowers.

NFL referee Shawn Smith looks on as the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Baltimore Ravens during the the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

People might not like the taunting rule, but NFL referees applied it properly in this instance. Even if you think the rule is bad, the officials did their job in calling it correctly.

If anything, the most controversial penalty call — and the most controversial non-call — went AGAINST the Kansas City Chiefs.

Referees flagged Trey Smith for holding on a Rashee Rice touchdown. Many people felt that call was quite soft and it cost the Chiefs four points.

Then, later in the game, Ravens running back Justice Hill stuck out his leg and kicked Chiefs defender Chris Jones in the endzone. That should have been tripping, which would have resulted in a safety.

Referees are going to miss calls. It’s part of the game. What fans don’t want to see is referees making an unnecessary impact on the outcome. Ultimately, they didn’t in the AFC Championship.

They didn’t in the NFC Championship, either.

Again, arguably the most controversial call went against the team that won the game. The Detroit Lions clearly roughed Brock Purdy on a key third down play. Referees did not throw a flag and the 49ers had to kick a field goal rather than get a first down.

Is this HIT on Brock Purdy Roughing the Passer 👀🧐👊🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/ujr0dExw4H — WC Sports TV 🎥 (@wcsportsx) January 29, 2024

Referees called just five penalties total in the NFC Championship. One of them was a purposeful delay of game by the 49ers at the very end.

Ultimately, fans want referees to stay out of the way. Call penalties that should be called, but stay away from the ticky-tack nonsense. Also, get the majority of calls right.

They did that on Sunday and it was incredibly refreshing.