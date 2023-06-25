NFL RB Melvin Gordon Says Times Are Tough For Once-Coveted Position

Videos by OutKick

Running backs have never bees less valuable within the NFL.

From cheap contracts to limited commitment from teams, the best players at the position stand on a drastically low evaluation. One guy speaking up on being a running back in today’s NFL is former Pro Bowl player Melvin Gordon.

Gordon is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is now a free agent, thus dreading what the market holds for him as a 30-year-old running back.

Considering real standouts like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs (who led the league in rushing last year), and more have been lowballed this offseason, Gordon isn’t feeling great about the prospects of the position.

The veteran runner highlighted the situation for running backs with CBS Sports’ Jim Rome.

“It’s just so tough for running backs right now, man,” Melvin Gordon told Rome. “You have a lot of running backs that’s out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks.”

Melvin Gordon Says Times Are Tough For Running Backs

Gordon has spent all his career in the AFC West between the Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs. The former Wisconsin star and 2015 first-round pick focuses on finding a new team.

“I still want to play. I still got some tread left on the tires,” Gordon said, talking about Andy Reid’s advice from his limited stint in KC. “Coach Reid kind of sat me down and he told me, ‘You still can play.’ It’s about the right situation.”

Melvin Gordon may have fallen out of the limelight after the 2018-19 season with the Chargers, but his career as a whole still stands out considering fellow 2015 running backs. He was drafted in the same class as guys like Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Jay Ajayi — once-prominent names that are completely irrelevant or out of the league by now.

Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball on his way to a rushing touchdown against the Detroit Lions.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gordon was selected to two Pro Bowls — he has a career total of 6,462 rushing yards and 69 total touchdowns.

As far as demand for RBs out of college goes, the difference may not be as stark in today’s league compared to a class like Gordon’s … 18 running backs were drafted in 2015, the exact total as the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I’m just staying ready – it’s hard, though,” Gordon added. “It’s hard training knowing that you’re not gonna be on a team. It’s tough mentally. But I talked to some players that went through it and I’m just taking their advice, being a sponge, and it kind of helps you get through it.”