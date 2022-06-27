NFL RB Le’Veon Bell to Face Off Against Adrian Peterson In The Boxing Ring

Celebrity boxing is not running low on matchups.

Announced Monday, former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell is scheduled to go head-to-head against NFL legend Adrian Peterson in a boxing exhibition match.

The former RBs — AP, 37, having announced his retirement and Bell, 30, still unsigned — will meet in the boxing ring on July 30 as part of online influencer Austin McBroom’s Social Gloves event, slated to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As a continuation of retired 49ers running back Frank Gore’s segue from football to fight night, the NFL is not slowing down with its production of players willing to get in the ring in their off time.

Gore lost his first official boxing match against former Utah Jazz guard Deron Williams (via split decision) but later earned his first victory against Yaya Olorunsola in mid-May.

The debut match for AP and Bell won’t be short on talent, with a combined 10 Pro Bowls and 21,472 rushing yards between the two.

Last season, Peterson played for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks for a brief stint. Bell appeared in a combined eight games for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

