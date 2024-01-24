NFL Picks Super Bowl Referee Crew, Opts For Experienced Officials Who Don’t Throw Many Flags

Videos by OutKick

NFL referees frequently enter the spotlight during this time of year. Really, they garner attention throughout the season, but never more than when a championship trophy is on the line. The league reportedly selected veteran Bill Vinovich to officiate the Super Bowl.

I’ve written a lot about NFL referees over the past several months. Honestly, Vinovich rarely makes an appearance. He has a lot of experience (more than 15 years in the NFL, two Super Bowl assignments) and doesn’t tend to draw attention towards himself.

In fact, in 2023, according to ESPN Stats & Information, his crew averaged 13.4 flags per game, tied for the seventh-fewest (out of 17 crews).

NFL referee Bill Vinovich during Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

While fans want referees to make correct calls, games aren’t fun to watch when they turn into flag fests. Vinovich and his crew seem to walk that line fairly well. They don’t throw too many flags, but also aren’t afraid to call infractions when they occur.

NFL appears to eschew DEI to get its best referees on the field for the Super Bowl

While the NFL is all-in on DEI and is pushing more female officials to the front of the line, none of them received the Super Bowl assignment this season.

In fact, the full on-field crew, which comprises seven officials including the referee, includes five white men and two black men. Presumably, the league picked its best officials for its biggest game.

That’s a novel concept in today’s society, but very much welcome.

Aaron Rodgers, earlier in the postseason, complained about the selection process for playoff officials. Not surprisingly, he believed the NFL allowed too many officials that lacked experience or ability into the postseason crews.

He didn’t say he thought it was a diversity effort, but based on the NFL’s messaging, it’s not hard to draw the conclusion that things like race and gender — which have nothing to do with someone’s ability to referee football games — play a role in decision-making.

Hopefully, the NFL picked its best crew for the Super Bowl. The last thing the league wants is an officiating controversy in the Super Bowl.

It’s the last thing we all want, really.