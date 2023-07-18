Eagles OL Landon Dickerson Explains Why His First NFL Play Was A Complete Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Landon Dickerson was baptized into the NFL by fire. His first play was a disaster.

Dickerson, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, was drafted No. 37 in 2021 after three seasons at Florida State and two seasons at Alabama. He would have gone higher if he had not suffered ligament damage in his right knee during the SEC Championship.

Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles gets set against the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Fortunately, recovery went according to plan and Dickerson was on the field in time for the start of his rookie season. And after an injury to Isaac Seumalo during week three of his first year, the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman was thrust into the starting lineup at the guard spot.

Dickerson was not afforded the luxury of “easing into” his role. The metaphorical Band-Aid was ripped right off and Philadelphia expected him to be a key component to an offense in its first year under the direction of head coach Nick Sirianni.

If that wasn’t shell-shock enough, Dickerson got absolutely smoked on his first NFL play.

Jason Kelce, who hosts the ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother Travis, recently asked Dickerson to speak about his “welcome to the NFL moment.” Although the veteran center was right there to witness it unfold, he wanted his teammate to share it with the world.

Landon Dickerson will never forget his first play.

Philadelphia was backed up to its own end zone and Jalen Hurts released a bomb to Quez Watkins. The throw and catch, which was the longest completed pass that season, went 91 yards.

Overall, the play was a success for the Eagles. Just not for Dickerson, who got put on his ass by 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

I came in, and I was like ‘I don’t know what the f—k I’m doing.’ So, I just went back there and tried to do what I thought was right, and I ended up just getting pressed and thrown into the ground.” — Landon Dickerson, via New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce

To make matters worse, Dickerson had to rewatch the highlight over and over again.

Fortunately, the play itself did not show Dickerson end up on the ground. The same cannot be said for the replay, which shows him get bull-rushed and hit the turf hard.

Welcome to the NFL, rookie!