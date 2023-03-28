NFL Passes Set Of New Rules, Including One That’s A Big Zero But Will Be Popular

Videos by OutKick

PHOENIX — NFL teams are having something of a numerals crisis now in that they have a bunch of players who want to wear single-digit numbers but there aren’t enough to go around. So the league on Tuesday addressed that by allowing players to wear No. 0 starting next season.

It’s one of 15 rules, bylaws and resolutions owners adopted Tuesday.

Oh, and before you ask, one change the league did not make was to the so-called quarterback push play. The Philadelphia Eagles made the play almost routine by having multiple players push quarterback Jalen Hurts from behind as he hit the line of scrimmage, often to gain a first down on short yardage.

It looked like a rugby scrum and some fans, coaches and owners hated it. But not enough, apparently.

The measure was discussed and no action was taken on it. So it remains legal.

Calvin Ridley first NFL player since rules change asking to wear No. 0.

No. 0 Is Going To Be Popular

Here are the playing rules changes and the teams that sought the changes:

1. By Philadelphia: amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral. The change also allows kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

This rule allows quarterbacks to wear Nos. 0-19; defensive backs Nos. 0-49; halfbacks and fullbacks can wear 0-49; tight ends, and wide receivers can wear 0-49 and 80-89; linebackers can wear Nos. 0-59 and 90-99. Offensive and defensive linemen cannot wear the No. 0.

The vote to make this change was near unanimous, according to Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay.

“We do have some players who tend to like single digits and so there’s a lot of challenges we’re having with numbers,” McKay said.

The No. 0 promises to be popular. Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley immediately requested that number from his new team.

2. By Los Angeles Chargers: amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.

3. By Houston: amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.

4. By the Competition Committee: to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet.

NFL Increases Penalty For Tripping

5. By the Competition Committee: to make the penalty for tripping a personal foul. So it’s a 15 yard penalty now and Conrad Dobler (wherever he is in the afterlife) is happy he’s no longer playing in a league where he could trip opponents.

6. By the Competition Committee: to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

7. By Competition Committee: to make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

8. By Competition Committee: to prevent the offense from benefitting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul. So the NFL is clearing up rules language to make sure a team in possession of the football cannot add a down that allows it to run another play because their was an offensive foul.

9. By Competition Committee: to clarify use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet.

The NFL eventually wants to eliminate the use of the helmet as a weapon. This rules change will not lead to a flag in most instances but it will increase the number of fines and the number of fines that are not overturned.

NFL Changes Bylaws, Adds Resolutions

The NFL changed some bylaws. Here they are:

1. By Competition Committee: to change the claiming period to Monday for players who are waived on the Friday and Saturday of the last week of the regular season.

2. By Competition Committee: to insert “strength of victory” as the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts.

3. By Competition Committee: to adjust the rules for postseason signings to account for standard elevations rule; to freeze postseason rosters at 4:00 PM New York Time on the Wednesday following the last week of the regular season.

Finally, the NFL approved multiple club resolutions. The most important of these to fans and teams is reducing the number of roster cutdown days prior to the regular season from two to one.

So NFL rosters can now be trimmed once to the regular-season total of 53 from the preseason limit of 90. Some teams can and will cut some player prior to the deadline day. But most players will be cut on Aug. 29.

That proposal was submitted by New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, and Washington.

