The NFL and NFL Players Association on Saturday released a joint statement regarding the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol investigation.

It read:

Our joint statement with the @NFL on the Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation:

That statement was quickly followed up by a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

NFLPA and NFL soon are expected to agree to new protocols in which any time any player demonstrates any instability, he is not allowed to return to the game. The rule could go into effect as early as week 5.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that the NFLPA had terminated its contract with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) who examined Tua Tagovailoa during the Bills-Dolphins game in Week 3.