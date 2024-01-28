NFL Network Already Reporting On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Plans Before Championship Games Even Played

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is officially obsessed with Taylor Swift. The pop sensation is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Her appearances at Chiefs games has been great for the league.

Look, I’m not one of those people who complains about the Taylor Swift coverage. She’s arguably the biggest star on the entire planet. When she goes anywhere, it’s news. When that place is an NFL playoff game, it’s BIG news.

If that place happens to be the Super Bowl … well, I can’t even describe the level of newsworthy. To that end, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is already getting ahead of the curve by suggesting that Swift WILL attend the Super Bowl if the Chiefs beat the Ravens on Sunday.

NFL Network reports that Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl if the Kansas City Chiefs advance past the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

You might be thinking, “Duh.” She goes to all of Kelce’s games so of course she’d go to the biggest one of the year. However, the tricky part is that she has a concert in Japan on Saturday, February 10. Yes, that’s the day before the Super Bowl.

Not to worry, though! Rapoport puts everyone at ease with his intrepid reporting.

“Biggest question heading into [the AFC Championship]: if the Chiefs win, will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl,” Rapoport states, somewhat tongue-in-cheek. “Sources say yes.”

If you’re interested in her entire travel plan, you can watch that below:

From @NFLGameDay: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas if the #Chiefs win? Sources say YES, despite having a concert in Japan the night before. Here's how 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/t4AUZ0BZy9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

Quite honestly, I hope the Chiefs win on Sunday. Will the Taylor Swift stuff get a bit nauseating after two weeks of non-stop coverage? Sure. Anything that gets too much coverage becomes annoying.

However, the Swift coverage will be far less annoying than listening to sports media analysts pontificate about how America hates Lamar Jackson because he’s black. Even though there’s literally zero proof of that.

Lamar Jackson is a terrific football players. He’s also black.

Can we focus a little more on the first part and a little less on the second?

Please and thanks.