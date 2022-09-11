NFL Fans At MetLife Stadium Belting Out Goosebump-Inducing National Anthem With NYPD Officer On 9/11 Is Patriotism At Its Best

The first NFL Sunday of 2022 got underway this afternoon on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. 10 miles away from the Ground Zero, the New York Jets began their season with a home game at MetLife Stadium.

On a day that will live forever in the hearts of every New Yorker, the team decided to take a different approach to its national anthem. The moment was so much bigger than sports.

The team did not have just one anthem singer. It did not bring out a famous singer or a celebrity. It didn’t break out all of the frills and fanfare with explosions and fire.

Instead, NYPD officer Brianna Fernandez led the stadium in unison. After getting things started, she stepped away from the microphone and let the fans take it from there.

Ravens and Jets fans alike joined voices and belted out the national anthem as one. In that moment, all of the world’s political differences, tensions and disagreements were released. It wasn’t about which team was going to win the game. It wasn’t about a performer trying to make the national anthem his or her own.

Sunday’s anthem in East Rutherford was about coming together as Americans.

The truly special moments will give you goosebumps. Take a listen for yourself:

On the 21st anniversary of #September11, fans at MetLife honor and remember with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FiGZbs8HNo — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, a giant American flag was spread across the field below the 82,500 in attendance. It was quite the scene.

Whole entire crowd at MetLife just sung the national anthem together in honor of 9/11. Got legitimate chills. pic.twitter.com/Q6obnDmcv1 — Will Hansen ✌️ (@whansen_) September 11, 2022

The scene from MetLife Stadium on 9/11. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/gz6FkCXj27 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 11, 2022

Once the anthem concluded, MetLife Stadium broke out into loud and proud chants of “U-S-A!”

On a day that will never be forgotten, there was no better way to honor the lives that were lost than uniting in patriotism. Chills.