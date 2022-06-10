NFL Investigation into Deshaun Watson Accusations May Not Be ‘Nearing the End’ After All

Turns out, the NFL investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Browns QB Deshaun Watson may not be “nearing the end” like commissioner Roger Goodell claimed recently.

Two more masseuses have come forward publicly within the last few weeks to allege that Watson indulged in inappropriate sexual behavior during massage sessions with them — bringing the total number of accusers to 24 — and the NFL will likely now investigate these latest claims as well.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says, “These new allegations… are now being looked into. So, I would say (the investigation) is still on the back end, but I don’t think it’s over because I believe the league is investigating these new claims.”

Pat McAfee also said recently on his podcast that the league is looking into the latest allegations:

"The league is investigating these new claims & talking to Deshaun Watson about it as well" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3pRbOsPHSI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2022

Though two grand juries have already declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, the 24 civil lawsuits continue apace. According to OutKick’s Armando Salguero, “Watson can be suspended, fined or both, for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” pending the outcome of the investigation.

September will roll around here before we know it. It remains to be seen whether Watson will be under center for the Browns when it does.