NFL Being Investigated By California, New York AGs For ‘Hostile Environment’; League Promises To ‘Fully Cooperate’ In Response

California and New York attorneys general on Thursday launched an investigation into the NFL, focusing on claims of workplace discrimination and a hostile environment. This new legal problem for the league comes a year after dozens of former employees disclosed negative experiences working for the league, as reported by The New York Times.

The probe will examine allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and race discrimination in potential violation of state and federal laws, according to a joint statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James and Bonta, both Democrats, say they are exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparity, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination.

The NFL is an $18 billion-a-year business whose total worth was recently estimated at nearly $148 billion. The league has offices in New York and California.

The investigation focuses on the league’s corporate offices. Teams and players are not being investigated.

“Despite reports and allegations of abuse perpetrated by both players and male staff, allegations that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist,” Bonta and James said in the statement.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace, James said in her statement.

NFL Responds To Allegations

The NFL issued a strong and lengthy response to OutKick that speaks to how serious it views the matter:

“These allegations are entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices. The NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races and backgrounds thrive. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form.

“The NFL is committed to ensuring all employees of the league are respected, treated fairly, and have equitable pay and access to developmental opportunities. Our policies are intended not only to comply with all applicable laws but to foster a workplace free from harassment, intimidation and discrimination.

“We take these matters seriously and will fully cooperate with the attorneys general.

“Following a similar inquiry on April 6, 2022 from Attorney General James and other state attorneys general, the NFL responded on May 18, 2022 in writing. We outlined many of the policies, practices, education programs and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and invited the state attorneys general to meet and discuss our efforts in these areas. We received no further communication from any of the attorneys general before today’s announcement.

“We look forward to again sharing information and providing further updates on our continuing efforts to maintain an environment in which all employees can succeed—one that goes far beyond ensuring that employees work in an environment free from harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.

“We are confident that our pay practices exceed any requirement of the law, and as many organizations do, we regularly take deliberate steps to ensure women and people of color are compensated equitably. This includes working with third-party experts to ensure compensation decisions are not impacted by race, ethnicity, or gender, and we are proud of the results of that work.

“At root of this investigation is apparently the U.S. congressional investigation of the Washington Commanders in which several allegations of employees being sexually or verbally harassed while working for the team.

The AGs said despite this there remain reports and the congressional investigation alleging abuse “perpetuated by both players and staff” the league has failed to take steps to address workplace problems.

