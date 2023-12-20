NFL Player Handshakes Are Getting Awkward, Christmas Ale Goes Down Easy And You Should Be Sleeping Naked

Videos by OutKick

Let’s not kid ourselves, the holidays are synonymous with awkwardness. There’s the uncomfortable first meeting with your significant other’s extended family. The panic of having to pretend you really did want a pair of monogrammed hand towels. And of course, having to explain to your confused nieces and nephews why you placed the mistletoe on your belt while nudging their aunt.

So let’s stick with the theme of the season and keep Nightcaps real awkward today.

We’ll be talking awkward handshakes, sleeping in the buff, dumb NFL player entrances and more. Most importantly, we’ll wash it all down with a Tracksuit Santa Christmas Ale that will have you attempting to commandeer Santa’s sleigh if you’re not careful.

That’s not all. We’ll also applaud a husband who’s living vicariously through Elf on the Shelf – an Elf who seemingly has had his share of Christmas Ales and probably doesn’t feel all that awkward sleeping naked. And you’ll lay eyes on the best current video living on the internet.

Now let’s get weird!

NFL Players And (Former) Coaches Can’t Get Handshakes Down

The handshake has never been more confusing. We’ve entered awkward times in the shake game. No one knows whether to go firm shake, first bump, grip-n-hug, or some version of all of the above. There are too many options now. And making matters worse, cameras are everywhere. There’s no hiding a fumbled handshake.

You just know this handshake between NFL coaches Bill Belichick and Ron Rivera didn’t end in anything other than awkwardness. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images).

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki knows this after his Sunday afternoon walk into the locker room.

Sunglasses – check.

Letterman – check.

Handshake – …ehh.

Awkward handshake alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yxknmfWJuZ — Anthony F (@OhioAF) December 17, 2023

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett attempted to one-up Takitaki ahead of Sunday Night Football. Garrett wasn’t looking for a handshake, he wanted a fist bump. And he got neither.

Jason Garrett I’m in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/KQU5XU8wED — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) December 18, 2023

Awkwaaard.

When Did NFL Pregame Turn Into (Bad) Fashion Shows?

Not only do cameras catch every awkward handshake and fist bump, they also (sadly) capture players’ walks from their cars to their locker rooms. And I couldn’t hate it anymore.

These NFL player walks have turned into fashion shows. Or better yet, an opportunity for these athletes to wear very expensive bad-looking clothing in front of an audience. It’s essentially the Met Gala every weekend. And it sucks.

Some of the “costumes” being worn are so ridiculous, I hope they’re being worn as jokes. But I don’t think that’s the case.

Case in point:

That’s Browns DB, D’Anthony Bell. His salary is close to $900k, but that’s apparently not enough to buy a mirror.

Here’s another Cleveland defender, LB Tony Fields II. He brought jumper cables to “shock the world.”

Ugh.

Would Tony bring jumper cables to the locker room if he didn’t know there’d be cameras present for his jaunt to the locker room?

Exactly.

Looking good on the left, Panthers. The right side? Well, that screams 2-12.

Yetur said what rain?! pic.twitter.com/zsAttax94y — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 17, 2023

And you DEFINITELY don’t go barefoot unless you know cameras are there. Right, Mack Hollins?

Please make it stop.

Either that, or go full Jim McMahon.

Jim McMahon rolling into training camp with two 12 packs of Bud Light is a BIG Friday mood. #DaBears | @JimMcMahon pic.twitter.com/kHZw1A4w26 — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) January 8, 2021

Otherwise, get off my lawn.

Who (other than Jim) Needs A Beer?

After all that, I need a drink. And tis’ the season for Christmas Ales, so I’m game to partake in some additional Tracksuit Santa beers. I stumbled upon the “spiced holiday ale” last weekend and I was not disappointed.

Columbus Brewing Co.’s Tracksuit Santa didn’t disappoint. (Photo c/o my iPhone).

Now, to be fair – I am not a fan of IPA’s – I actually despise “IPA guys.” However, I do make two exceptions to my anti-IPA stance. Pumpkin and Christmas beers during the appropriate seasons (I’m sure OutKick’s Zach Dean would agree). Other than that, I’m as interested in IPAs as I am NFL player fashion shows.

When I’m downing these seasonal IPAs I need the weather to act accordingly, which means cold. Generally not a problem from my basement in Ohio. Also, I have to do my best to limit myself to three of these daddy sodas. In addition to a shit load of calories, IPAs generally pack a punch. Tracksuit Santa has an ABV of 7.8% and I can confirm that you feel every bit of it halfway through brew number one.

Tracksuit Santa brings it. It comes to us courtesy of Columbus Brewing Co. (this is not a paid endorsement, in case you were wondering) and its ingredients include orange peel, Indonesian cinnamon (ohhh fancy) and ginger.

I stuck to my rule of three and that’s a good thing. If it were up to me to drive the family sleigh home (it was not), I’d have been doing so with one eye open.

*Side note, Columbus Brewing Co. is 3-for-3 with this one as far as I’m concerned.

Great taste Great name Great design

Sleep Naked – Says Sleep Expert

Now that we’re drunk, let’s get naked…and go to sleep.

Hey, I told you we were getting awkward today.

UK website Metro, spoke to a sleep expert about the most effective ways to stay warm and comfortable while sleeping during the cold months. Oddly enough, they suggest sleeping naked.

“While many people might think that bundling up in winter is the best way to keep warm, sleeping naked can actually help to regulate your body temperature and improve your sleep quality,” Sammy Margo, sleep expert, told the site. “It’s a surprising yet effective way to stay cosy and comfortable during the cold months, while giving our bodies that much needed wellbeing boost too.”

Margo went on to cite numerous benefits to sleeping in your birthday suit, including but not limited to: enhanced intimacy, improved complexion and increased self-confidence.

Sleep expert says we should all be sleeping naked – even in winter. https://t.co/1pIAPKpV5h — ELLIOT IN THE MORNING (@EITMonline) December 19, 2023

Though I’m generally not one to argue with sleep experts, I’ve gotta push back on the “increased self-confidence” note.

As noted above, I live in Ohio. It’s cold here – pretty much always. Naked and cold don’t pair well for a man’s self-confidence.