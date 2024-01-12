NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Faces New Legal Trouble

Videos by OutKick

An ‘unspecified’ allegation was made against NFL Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, prompting an investigation in Allen, Texas.

The Allen Police Department relayed minimal details on the new investigation, first reported by ProFootballTalk. The department is keeping details close to the vest, according to the outlet. Allen PD Public Information Officer Jonathan Maness gave an update on the criminal “misconduct” investigation involving Irvin.

Michael Irvin Faces ‘New’ Allegation in Texas

Officer Maness shared an update. “There has been an allegation,” the officer shared. “But we are not prepared to release any details at this time due to our investigation being in its very early stages.”

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin visits with players and coaches at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Irvin’s legal representation is getting ahead of the new allegation, claiming that it lacks substance against Michael Irvin and considering it “much ado about nothing.” Levi McCathern, Irvin’s attorney, called the allegations “saddening” and maintained his client’s innocence.

Irvin comes off a testy 2023 where he faced a sexual misconduct allegation made by a hotel worker in Arizona leading up to the Super Bowl.

The allegation forced NFL Network and ESPN to pull Irvin from championship coverage. A pair of eye-witnesses corroborated Irvin’s side of the story, saying he had a brief exchange with a Marriott employee with no inappropriate behavior involved.

SEATTLE – HOF wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys watches a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 3, 2019. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.