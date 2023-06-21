NFL Has At Least 17 Gun Arrests Since March 2020

Videos by OutKick

The NFL appears to have a serious issue with players and gun laws.

The issue is back in the news after Patriots corner Jack Jones was arrested while allegedly in possession of two guns while going through TSA.

Jones now faces charges of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to SI.com.

The Patriots CB could face years in prison if convicted. However, he’s hardly the only NFL player who has had issues with firearms off the field.

Jack Jones faces multiple gun charges. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL insider and reporter Albert Breer noted Tuesday the NFL has had at least 17 arrests related to guns since March 2020, according to data compiled by USA Today.

That means the NFL is averaging nearly one gun arrest every two months for the past 39 months. It’s even more serious considering NFL protocols didn’t really let players do much during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Yet, gun arrests have been steady for three years.

Some notable arrests include:

Damon Arnette hit with a felony gun charge after allegedly waiving a gun at a hotel employee on the Las Vegas Strip.

Frank Clark arrested for possession of an illegal firearm in 2021.

Ed Oliver being arrested for illegal possession of a gun during a traffic stop.

Quinnen Williams arrested after attempting to bring a gun through LaGuardia Airport (noticing an airport trend?).

Duane Brown arrested after allegedly trying to bring a gun through TSA at LAX. Again with the airport.

Those arrests are all in just the past few years, and there are plenty of other examples. Those are just some of the more noteworthy ones.

Henry Ruggs even had a loaded gun in his vehicle when he killed a woman during a DUI crash.

The NFL has had several gun arrests over the past few years. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

There’s a heightened sensitivity around guns.

Ever since the Ja Morant strip club video happened, it seems like sports leagues are treating guns more seriously.

Morant was suspended eight games after the strip club video and is now suspended 25 games after flashing a fake gun on a livestream. The NBA isn’t messing around with guns anymore, and the NFL might soon follow.

Leagues simply don’t want to deal with this nonsense. As I wrote following Ja Morant’s antics, owning guns is an American right that should be celebrated. Being an idiot or criminal with them is definitely not something that should be applauded.

Will the NFL be able to stop its never-ending stream of gun arrests? Time will tell, but these issues definitely don’t make Roger Goodell happy.