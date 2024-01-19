NFL Grass Fields Debate About To Reignite But There Are Reasons To Stay The Course

Videos by OutKick

When Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered an ACL and probably and MCL knee injury in the playoff loss to the Detroit Lions, Dr. David Chao expected pundits and perhaps the NFL Players Association to rejoin the debate about grass fields versus artificial turf.

Higbee, you see, was injured on Ford Field’s artificial turf which offered no give as his plant foot took a vicious hit.

Confirmation of ACL tear (likely MCL too) 🦵

NFL Grass Field Debate About To Get Louder

But that debate didn’t reignite.

The controversy the injury caused instead was Rams players calling Lions players dirty for the hit and ensuing injury that will likely force Higbee to miss the start of the 2024 season.

Well, Dr. Chao, an OutKick contributor, is now watching the story about AT&T Stadium in Arlington — where the Dallas Cowboys play — hosting the 2026 World Cup Final.

And he is expecting pundits and the NFLPA to use that FIFA World Cup title game to rally to the idea grass must be used at NFL venues.

Why?

AT&T Stadium To Get Grass Field…For Soccer

Because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who also owns AT&T Stadium, has promised to put in grass for the soccer game. This while continuing to use artificial turf for his NFL team and its games.

Some media types have already begun the chorus of whataboutisms. One website complained the move by Jones so his pitch would get the FIFA match proves an NFL owner can replace turf with grass if motivated.

“It’s going to get players up in arms,” Dr. Chao said. “And I get it. It’s potentially possible these injuries on turf would not be as bad on grass. I’m not saying definitely, but potentially. But I also will say to be fair to NFL owners, you can’t put in grass continually for a season.”

There are significant reasons NFL owners don’t simply invest in grass in, say, New York, Buffalo, or other northern venues to please and perhaps protect players.

Stadiums Such As MetLife Not Designed For Grass

“It’s not like you can put in grass and host two games in a row, per se,” Dr. Chao said. “You need lead time to put in the grass. And these stadiums weren’t designed for it. You’re not scrapping MetLife Stadium.

“MetLife Stadium cannot host two teams and have grass with their weather and the fact the stadium wasn’t designed to roll in grass. How are you going to do it? It’s too late.”

But that’s not the only problem when comparing the installation of grass for one soccer game and doing it for a football season.

“There’s a big difference in the wear and tear of grass in the sports,” Dr. Chao said. “What soccer is all about is getting a true roll. And the average guy is about 150 pounds. It ain’t the same thing.”

For football, grass wouldn’t hold up as well late in seasons.

“Between the numbers would get chewed up incredibly in the NFL,” Dr. Chao said. “You create new problems. If you want to create a consistency of surface and you want give, if you try to do grass you start to lose consistency of surface. I’m just calling a spade a spade. It’s a tough problem both ways.”

