NFL Grants Additional $6.5 Million To Social Justice Reform Programs

The NFL announced on Wednesday that its Inspire Change initiative is re-upping over 21 grants, amounting to roughly $6.5 million in funding to support “programs focused on education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform, encouraging unity and respect in our communities.”

As announced by the NFL, the renewed funding is another contribution to the League’s 10-year, $250 million commitment to promote social reform, first made back in 2018.

NFL Senior Vice President for Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson made the announcement on Wednesday.

“The greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice,” said Isaacson.

A 10-person panel made up of players and execs, named the Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group, approved the new funding, bringing the NFL’s spending on social reform in the past five years to $244 million.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank previously considered the NFL’s commitment a solution to “underlying issues” and “inequality.”

“As a league, we are proud to provide financial support for such impactful programs that inspire change, but we know our work as a league and at the team level in the cities where we play is not done and we must continue to support the march against social injustice,” Blank stated. “This past year opened the eyes of so many to the inequality suffered by many of our fellow brothers and sisters, neighbors and associates. We will continue to stand with our players as we address underlying issues and bring people together to achieve meaningful, positive change.”

Nonprofits receiving funding, as relayed by the AP:

Alabama Appleseed, Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), the Association for Enterprise Opportunity’s Resili Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Breakthrough Miami, the Center for Policing Equity, City Year, Community Justice Exchange, Covenant House, Just City, Ladies of Hope Ministries, MENTOR, Metropolitan Family Services, the National Urban League, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, Operation HOPE, Per Scholas, Texas Appleseed, the U.S. Dream Academy, the Vera Institute of Justice.

