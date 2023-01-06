NFL Games Took Up Nearly Entire Top-100 Most-Watched List Of 2022

It’s no secret that the NFL is king when it comes to TV ratings, but it’s truly a sight to behold when you see the data for yourself.

Sportico released the top-100 most-watched U.S. TV broadcasts from 2022 Friday, and the NFL accounted for a staggering 82 of them.

Eighty. Two.

That’s all but 18, for those of you counting at home. Oh, you wanna take it even further? Fine!

Of the top 33 most-watched broadcasts, only TWO – including the State of the Union – were non-NFL programming. Two.

Here’s a handy-dandy graphic that will blow your mind.

2022 TV RECAP: Live @NFL games accounted for 82 of the 100 most-watched TV broadcasts of 2022



Full list: https://t.co/Ff6wWI15Hg pic.twitter.com/zZm4QipheX — Sportico (@Sportico) January 6, 2023

NFL games make up 82 of top-100 most-watched shows in 2022

Goodness, what a beatdown. Seriously, this is jarring to see, even when we all knew this to already be the case.

How about baseball not even cracking the top-100? Rough look for America’s pastime. And don’t think we’re overlooking you, NBA. Nobody watched even with all the politics and virtue-signaling.

Sad!

And college football doesn’t even check in until No. 34? At least its still ahead of soccer and the Thanksgiving Day parade, though. Losing to an inflatable turkey would’ve been a tough pill to swallow.

Anyway, apparently the NFL served up 171.3 billion TV ad impressions last year, according to Sportico. I don’t know anything about any of this, but that seems like a good amount. Just a hunch.

Here are the top-15 most-watched shows, which are all NFL games with Joe Biden’s State of the Union mixed in. Admittedly, I was part of the viewership for 14 of these.

Ya’ll can figure out which one I skipped.

A lot of Bengals and Rams here, with plenty of Cowboys mixed in. How about this past Thanksgiving just checking in at No. 5 on the charts, too? First regular season game to crack the list, and one of two Thanksgiving Day games in the top-10.

Clearly that’s a big day for the league, which isn’t a surprise.

Also, no Christmas games here, either. Personally, I’d love for the league to move away from those because it’s already a hectic enough day as is and I don’t need more on my plate.

Anyway, the NFL is king, college football is a distant second, and Joe Biden’s State of the Union was apparently worth watching. Those are the main takeaways here, at least for me.

Oh yeah, and nobody watches baseball or basketball anymore.

Sorry, Rob Manfred and Adam Silver.