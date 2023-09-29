NFL Embraces Possibility Of One International Game Per Team Every Year

Videos by OutKick

As the NFL this weekend begins five weeks of international games, the league believes a future in which the 17-game season is divided for teams with eight home games, eight away games and one international game every season is a possibility.

And, yes, the talk of international relocation by some current team or expansion by the league continues to be a serious possibility as well.

“I think both or either of those is in the realm of possibility,” Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for club business and international and league events said Friday.

“That’s why we’re doing this diligence around the opportunity to potentially expand the number of games played or have the capacity and the infrastructure in place if there were a scenario in the future where there was potential relocation or, as discussed, maybe even expansion.

“I don’t think we rule out either of those scenarios over the horizon ahead. Hard to put a timeline on that, but it comes back to there is passion and demand for our game and for the NFL outside the U.S. That’s why we’re exploring it as fully as we are.”

NFL Sees Passion For International Games

Passion indeed. In 2022 five NFL games sold out across three countries. The league has already played 100 games internationally and all 32 teams have played internationally.

This year the NFL will play games over the next three weeks at two venues in London — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium. And for the first time the league will play games in Frankfurt Germany after visiting Munich last year.

“We’re seeing momentum globally, this year we had more than a million fans sign up in advance for a chance to purchase tickets, which sold out right away,” O’Reilly said.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are already in London in advance of their Sunday game against the Falcons at Wembley. It will be the Jags’ 10th London “home game.”

And next week the Jaguars stay in London but will be “visiting” the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New White Hart Lane is the official home of the NFL in the UK.

It marks the first time any NFL club has played back-to-back international games.

NFL Hotter Than Ever In UK

The NFL has what it calls a long-term commitment to play at Hotspur in that the agreement runs through 2029. The UK remains the most promising market for NFL attention.

Week 1 of this season, for example, was the most watched regular-season Sunday in the history of Sky Sports, which broadcasts NFL games in the UK.

This year the NFL will play in Frankfurt for the first time. There will be two games at Deutsche Bank Park:

The Dolphins at the Chiefs in Week 9.

The Colts at the Bills in Week 10.

“Both the Chiefs and Patriots are designated teams for that game and both have global market program rights in Germany,” O’Reilly said. “Both clubs are very committed to growing their fanbase and the game in that market for the long term.”

There is no game in Mexico City this year because Estadio Azteca is being refurbished in advance of the 2026 World Cup.

“We do look to return in future years,” O’Reilly said.

Madrid, Rio, Sao Paulo Interested In NFL

But the NFL is looking at other countries and venues as possible future sites for more international games.

“We routinely review cities and stadiums around the world that could host NFL games,” O’Reilly said. “We want take games to new markets in the future. And we want to serve an ever-growing and engaged global fan base. Spending time in those markets, including visits to Spain and Brazil that took place in recent weeks…

“There’s no timeline nor decision yet on where next or when but there’s interest. Certainly interest from us, but importantly from countries and cities in hosting NFL games and working together year-around.”

The NFL indeed visited and is studying Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Madrid as possible sites. O’Reilly said those and other markets are “really interested” in hosting NFL games.

“And, like I said, we do want to find and expand those opportunities,” O’Reilly said. “Again, no time line for what that might be. But we’ve seen the impact of bringing a game to a new market, like last year in Germany.”

