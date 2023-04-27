Videos by OutKick

Although Mike Mayock’s three-year tenure as a general manager in the NFL didn’t go as well as either side had hoped, the 64-year-old continues to be one of the brightest voices in media. Especially come draft season.

Mayock, who broke into broadcasting in the early 1990s quickly rose to become of of the top college football analysts in the country by 2004 before joining the NFL Network. His show ‘Path To The Draft’ provided in-depth analysis of every prospect, and established his expertise in the field.

In addition, when the NFL Draft rolled around every April, Mayock was one of the leading voices on the league’s network desk. He was always right on the money.

Mike Mayock had those heaters 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yi6EludmIh — T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) April 23, 2023

Although Mayock is no longer with NFL Network, or the Raiders, he continues to pop up around this time every year. And this year, with the draft set to get underway on Thursday night, he is receiving a lot of praise for his character.

Mayock texts his former colleague, Daniel Jeremiah, each and every year on draft night to wish him well. It goes a long way for the latter.

He’ll kill me but I think this is worth sharing. Mayock has texted me the morning of the draft every year since he left to be a GM. He always includes advice & encouragement. He continues to be a great teammate. Hope everyone enjoys tonight ! So blessed to have a front row seat! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 27, 2023

Mayock recently spoke about his appreciation for Jeremiah on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long and put his desire for others to succeed on full display.

Something Mike touched on this morning this actually! @MikeMayock https://t.co/kGOJLmgEeq pic.twitter.com/0q6Qvm2ATI — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) April 27, 2023

Jeremiah’s anecdote of appreciation led Andrew Siciliano to chime in with a story of his own. He said that Mayock, though a few years removed from the NFL Network, “continues to be a great teammate,” which is pretty cool.

He’ll kill me but I think this is worth sharing. Mayock texted me during the NFLPA Bowl when we lost audio to tell me that I’ve never sounded better. 🤣



He always includes advice & encouragement. He continues to be a great teammate. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 27, 2023

Mayock, unfortunately, oversaw some less-than-stellar drafts while serving as general manager with the Raiders. He spent the majority of his media career as one of the best NFL Draft analysts in the game but couldn’t get his knowledge to translate to the other side of the industry.

While speaking to some of his NFL Draft experience on Green Light, Mayock shared a funny moment from his time with Oakland/Las Vegas. His team was set to pick fourth overall, and hoped that Nick Bosa would slide, but knew that he wouldn’t.

Bosa had a different plan for how the Raiders should go about their first round pick.

In the end, Mayock and the Las Vegas organization ended up drafting Clelin Ferrell, who largely did not pan out. There is a reason that Mayock is no longer a general manager, but his presence in and around the NFL Draft cannot be understated, even today!