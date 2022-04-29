NFL Draft Nets Drake More Than $330k

Thursday evening’s first round NFL Draft picks aren’t the only ones cashing in big right now. Drake, arguably the world’s most popular rapper (apologies to Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide”), witnessed his six figure wager more than triple after Atlanta selected Drake London with the eighth overall pick.

Early Thursday morning, Drake posted a photo to his Instagram that shows he placed a $100,000 bet on London to be the first wide receiver chosen.

When the Falcons nabbed London at number eight, Drake’s $100k quickly turned to $335,000. Not a bad ROI.

Though Drake could stand to lose a few hundred thousand bucks and not even notice, he obviously prefers to be on the winning end of a wager. And this gamble wasn’t without risk, as London was far from a sure thing.

Though London earned the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honor at USC last fall, five other receivers were selected within the draft’s first 32 picks. Among them, a trio of wideouts who went back-to-back-to-back just two selections after London: Garrett Wilson (10), Chris Olave (11), and Jameson Williams (12).

Williams, who transferred to Alabama just before the start of last season, was at Ohio State for a couple years and was teammates with both Wilson and Olave. So if you don’t have Drake money, you may want to toss any future wideout wagers on Ohio State route runners. They would seem to make the safest bets.

For now, the rich get richer, as Drake is in line to cash in on more than three hundred large. Guess it was all part of God’s Plan.

