NFL Divisional Round Opening Betting Lines

Three of the four NFL Divisional Round matchups are set after a thrilling NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The San Francisco 49ers wait for Monday’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild-Card game to find out its opponent.

Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Divisional weekend spreads as of Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

NFL Divisional Saturday (2 games)

AFC: 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars at 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: Jaguars (+330), Chiefs (-410)

ATS: Jaguars +8.5 (-110), Chiefs -8.5 (-110)

Total — 51.5 — Over: -105, Under: -115

KC earned its fifth consecutive first-round bye with an AFC-best 14-3 regular-season record. The Chiefs haven’t played in the NFL Wild Card round since promoting Patrick Mahomes to starting QB in 2018.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes hugs Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence after the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Jacksonville pulled off a stunning comeback victory at home over the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday. The Jaguars rallied back from a 27-0 first-half to beat the Chargers 31-30 with a game-winning FG as time expired.

NFC: 6-seed New York Giants at 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Giants (+250), Eagles (-300)

ATS: Giants +7 (-110), Eagles -7 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over: -110, Under: -110

Philadelphia sealed home-field advantage and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs with a 22-16 win over NYG in Week 18. The Eagles lost in the NFL Wild Card round last year to the Bucs 31-15 in QB Jalen Hurts‘ playoff debut.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The G-Men upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 as 2.5-point road underdogs Sunday. Maligned Giants QB Daniel Jones balled out with 301 passing yards with 2/0 TD/INT ratio and added 78 rushing yards.

NFL Divisional Sunday (2 games)

AFC: 3-seed Cincinnati Bengals at 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 3 p.m. ET

ML: Bengals (+170), Bills (-200)

ATS: Bengals +4 (-110), Bills -4 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over: -105, Under: -115

Cincy eked past the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Sunday. Bengals DE Sam Hubbard keyed the victory with a 98-yard TD return after Ravens QB Tyler Huntley fumbled trying to extend the ball over the goal line for a score.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Bills played a similar too close for comfort game against the divisional foe Miami Dolphins as well Sunday. Buffalo held off Miami, 34-31, despite Josh Allen committing three turnovers including a Dolphins strip-sack fumble TD return.

NFC: 5-seed Dallas Cowboys or 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2-seed San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Off-the-board: Awaiting the outcome of Monday’s Wild Card game between the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.

