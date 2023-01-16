NFL Divisional Round Opening Betting Lines

Three of the four NFL Divisional Round matchups are set after a thrilling NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The San Francisco 49ers wait for Monday’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild-Card game to find out its opponent.
Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Divisional weekend spreads as of Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
NFL Divisional Saturday (2 games)
AFC: 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars at 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET
- ML: Jaguars (+330), Chiefs (-410)
- ATS: Jaguars +8.5 (-110), Chiefs -8.5 (-110)
- Total — 51.5 — Over: -105, Under: -115
KC earned its fifth consecutive first-round bye with an AFC-best 14-3 regular-season record. The Chiefs haven’t played in the NFL Wild Card round since promoting Patrick Mahomes to starting QB in 2018.
Jacksonville pulled off a stunning comeback victory at home over the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday. The Jaguars rallied back from a 27-0 first-half to beat the Chargers 31-30 with a game-winning FG as time expired.
NFC: 6-seed New York Giants at 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET
- ML: Giants (+250), Eagles (-300)
- ATS: Giants +7 (-110), Eagles -7 (-110)
- Total — 47.5 — Over: -110, Under: -110
Philadelphia sealed home-field advantage and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs with a 22-16 win over NYG in Week 18. The Eagles lost in the NFL Wild Card round last year to the Bucs 31-15 in QB Jalen Hurts‘ playoff debut.
The G-Men upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 as 2.5-point road underdogs Sunday. Maligned Giants QB Daniel Jones balled out with 301 passing yards with 2/0 TD/INT ratio and added 78 rushing yards.
NFL Divisional Sunday (2 games)
AFC: 3-seed Cincinnati Bengals at 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 3 p.m. ET
- ML: Bengals (+170), Bills (-200)
- ATS: Bengals +4 (-110), Bills -4 (-110)
- Total — 50.5 — Over: -105, Under: -115
Cincy eked past the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Sunday. Bengals DE Sam Hubbard keyed the victory with a 98-yard TD return after Ravens QB Tyler Huntley fumbled trying to extend the ball over the goal line for a score.
The Bills played a similar too close for comfort game against the divisional foe Miami Dolphins as well Sunday. Buffalo held off Miami, 34-31, despite Josh Allen committing three turnovers including a Dolphins strip-sack fumble TD return.
NFC: 5-seed Dallas Cowboys or 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2-seed San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET
- Off-the-board: Awaiting the outcome of Monday’s Wild Card game between the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!
FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark
Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.