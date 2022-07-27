NFL free agent Damon Arnette was taken into police custody Tuesday morning in Florida.
The former Las Vegas Raiders first round pick was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license after police allegedly found a white powder “consistent with that of cocaine,” according to TMZ.
Arnette was allegedly stopped by police earlier in the night, and was told he couldn’t drive because his license is suspended. Cops eventually stopped him again, and that’s when the white powdery substance was allegedly found.
This is far from the first issue Arnette has had off the field. The former Ohio State star was arrested after an alleged altercation involving a gun with a valet in Vegas.
He was also cut by the Raiders after a video surfaced of him appearing to be armed and threatening an unknown person.
Now, Arnette faces a slew of charges in Florida. For a career that once upon a time had tons of potential, things have gone downhill fast.
He went from being a first round pick to being a free agent with multiple arrests in just a few years. It’s a brutal fall from grace.
Hopefully, Arnette can get his life turned around. If he doesn’t, playing football again will be the least of his concerns.