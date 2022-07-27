NFL free agent Damon Arnette was taken into police custody Tuesday morning in Florida.

The former Las Vegas Raiders first round pick was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license after police allegedly found a white powder “consistent with that of cocaine,” according to TMZ.

Arnette was allegedly stopped by police earlier in the night, and was told he couldn’t drive because his license is suspended. Cops eventually stopped him again, and that’s when the white powdery substance was allegedly found.

Damon Arnette faces charges in Florida after arrest. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This is far from the first issue Arnette has had off the field. The former Ohio State star was arrested after an alleged altercation involving a gun with a valet in Vegas.

Former Raiders player Damon Arnette arrested in Las Vegas. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

He was also cut by the Raiders after a video surfaced of him appearing to be armed and threatening an unknown person.

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7 — Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021

Now, Arnette faces a slew of charges in Florida. For a career that once upon a time had tons of potential, things have gone downhill fast.

He went from being a first round pick to being a free agent with multiple arrests in just a few years. It’s a brutal fall from grace.

Damon Arnette arrested in Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Arnette can get his life turned around. If he doesn’t, playing football again will be the least of his concerns.