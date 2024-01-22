NFL Conference Championship 2024 Early Lines: Lions-49ers, Chiefs-Ravens

Videos by OutKick

The penultimate week of the NFL season has been decided. The AFC’s 1-seed Baltimore Ravens host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. While the Cinderella Story Detroit Lions visit the 1-seed San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson rushes for an 8-yard TD against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC divisional round at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Oddsmakers wasted no time taking action on the conference championships. DraftKings Sportsbook was one of the first places to post lines for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. Below are the early lines for both games as of Monday, Jan. 22nd at 12:45 p.m. ET.

NFL Conference Championship 2024 Lines

AFC title game

3-seed Kansas City Chiefs at 1-seed Baltimore Ravens

Moneyline: Kansas City (+142) | Baltimore (-170)

Spread: Chiefs +3 (+100) | Ravens -3 (-120)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws a pass vs. the Bills during an NFL Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

This will be the 3rd meeting between Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Ravens QB, and presumptive 2023 NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson. Kansas City is 2-1 overall in those games but Baltimore is 2-1 vs. the spread. However, this is the 1st Chiefs-Ravens game since 2021.

NFC title game

3-seed Detroit Lions at 1-seed San Francisco 49ers

Moneyline: Detroit (+230) | San Francisco (-285)

Spread: Lions +6.5 (-102) | 49ers -6.5 (-118)

Total — 51 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. while scoring a TD in the NFL divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The 49ers beat the Lions 41-33 in Week 1 of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell’s 1st year on the job (2021). Obviously, not a lot from that meeting applies to this NFC title game. Campbell has completely changed the Lions’ culture and San Francisco still had former QB Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter.

