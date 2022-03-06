NFL Combine: A Look At The Fastest Receiver Times

Videos by OutKick

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off Thursday night and the first group of receivers set the tone with four separate players posting sub-4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash.

In the competitive nature of the event, the second group of receivers took the field of Lucas Oil Stadium and had players hitting unofficial times that called the combine 40-yard record into question, but ultimately New York Giants WR John Ross‘ 40-yard time of 4.21 seconds remains the official record.

Tyquan Thornton #WO32 of Baylor runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The 2022 WR class has an undeniable display of speed.

A record eight wideouts cracked 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and the class of 2022 WRs averaged a 40 time of 4.48 seconds.

NFL.com reports that is the fastest figure by any position group at a single combine since 2003.

Here are the official times for the 10 fastest wideouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:

1. Tyquan Thornton — 4.28 seconds

You are watching what could be the new 40-yard dash record at the combine (4.21u).



Tyquan Thornton, take a bow. @BUFootball



📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/tiuHQoz5iM — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

2. Velus Jones, Tennessee — 4.31 seconds

3. Calvin Austin III, Memphis — 4.32 seconds

4. Danny Gray, SMU — 4.33 seconds

5. Bo Melton, Rutgers — 4.34 seconds

.@RFootball WR Bo Melton continues the trend of ridiculous WR 40 times this year.



His second run clocks in at 4.34u. @getbusy__bo



📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OQuPpAwufP — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022

6. Christian Watson, North Dakota State — 4.36 seconds

7. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State — 4.38 seconds

8. Chris Olave, Ohio State — 4.39 seconds

9. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati — 4.41 seconds

10. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan — 4.41 seconds

