OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: NFL Coaching Legend Dick Vermeil Breaks Down The 6-0 Eagles On Don’t @ME

Dan Dakich had a great segment earlier today on Don’t @ME with legendary Hall of Fame NFL coach Dick Vermeil. There were a number of great topics, including Vermeil’s take on the Philadelphia Eagles. He coached the Eagles from 1976 – 1982.

Vermeil never won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, but he was loved in the City of Brotherly Love. His election to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022 was long overdue.

Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie was effusive with his praise when talking about Dick. “His passion and love for the game, his players, and our city are among the reasons he remains a beloved figure in Eagles history to this day. Dick’s contributions to the game of football go far beyond his time in Philadelphia. His success as a head coach spanned more than three decades and included a Rose Bowl victory with UCLA and a Super Bowl Championship with the Rams.”

Vermeil also said in the segment that the NFL is “more exciting than it has ever been…….it’s more entertaining today. There are not as many 14-7 and 10-7 games. Fundamentally, I see a lot of players don’t play their position as well as some of the guys that used to play it. Because you don’t have as much time with the individual player. Most of your practice session goes to installing the gameplan. You don’t have the time to work individually with each individual player at their position. Fundamentally, it’s tough.”