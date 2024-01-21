NFL Will Have The Black National Anthem Performed Before The Super Bowl Because It Can’t Help But Sow Division

Videos by OutKick

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest days on the sports calendar. The eyes of the entire nation (and the world) will be on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. So, what does the NFL decide to do yet again? Roll out the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice” in an act of division-sowing disguised as goodwill.

Why not use the Super Bowl as a moment to unite Americans?

Because apparently — at least in the eyes of the NFL — that would be ridiculous…

The NFL announced this week that singer Andra Day will sing the song, which according to the Daily Mail, was christened the “Negro National Anthem” by the NAACP back in 1919. This will be the third straight Super Bowl that “Lift Every Voice” was included alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Y’know… the national anthem… the one for all Americans…

We’re All Americans, Why Aren’t We Coming Together Under One National Anthem?

Now, I really don’t care what happens pregame. Like at all.

They can do whatever they want and I’ll sit through it while I shove wings in my dumb face. I’m not going to flip over to the Puppy Bowl when Andra Day starts singing

I just don’t understand why the NFL — which trumpets a message of unity and equality in its endzones and on the back of helmets — would choose to endorse this kind of division. That’s what it is.

They’re saying that there’s the anthem for Black people and then the one for everyone else.

Really? Why not have Rashard Mendenhall handle ceremonial coin toss duties while we’re at it?

It’s not a good message to send. The singing of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl should be one of those chills-inducing moments in which you think about how proud you are to be an American.

That should be the case for all of us.

Are we perfect? No, but who is?

So, then why in a moment that should serve to remind us all that we are one nation, under God, would the NFL want to say, “…Alright, Black folks! Time for your song!”

But… but that song we just played was for everyone!

The NFL is doing whatever it can to pander to progressives who clap like trained seals at this kind of thing. That’s fine, but it’s an odd move to year after year frustrate proud Americans who would prefer to see their fellow citizens brought together instead of being driven apart.

But whatever, the NFL is going to keep doing it and that’s its prerogative.

Still, the truth of the matter is no matter what the NAACP or the NFL or the woke left says, there’s only one national anthem — “The Star-Spangled Banner” — and it belongs to all of us.

