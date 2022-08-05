NFL Arrest Problem Continues With Cardinals RB Coach

While the NFL chooses to focus its attentions on promoting its social justice causes and political agendas, those actually involved in the league can’t stay out of trouble.

Only a few days ago, Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested on criminal speeding after allegedly driving 101mph on the freeway in Phoenix.

Beyond Brown, just between February and early July, 10 NFL players were arrested for various charges:

After averaging two arrests per month, it seems that NFL coaches want to get in on the act as well.

A new report out Friday details that Arizona Cardinals runnings back coach James Saxon has been placed on paid administrative leave stemming from domestic battery charges earlier this year.

He was charged in Indianapolis several months ago with “two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.”

Bizarrely, head coach Kliff Kingsbury “said the team was aware of the situation when it happened,” but that Saxon continued to coach regardless.

It seems odd that the Cardinals would be aware of an accusation as serious as domestic battery and not immediately place Saxon on administrative leave.

Cardinals RB coach James Saxon on the sidelines during a game

Details of the alleged incident are disturbing; he’s charged with assaulting the woman in front of two children during an argument that started at a local Costco and continued back to her home. The woman accused him of allegedly pushing her several times, including into a garage door, and yelling “You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now!”

Saxon has been a coach in the NFL for 23 seasons and played for three teams over eight seasons in the league.

Players, and now coaches, being arrested or charged with crimes of various severity has become a league wide epidemic, with multiple teams experiencing significant behavior issues.

All through this concerning period though, NFL officials remain silent.

Instead of addressing serious concerns, the league’s “social justice” initiatives are focused on partnerships with “policing equity” groups.

Maybe the NFL should be more concerned with cleaning up its own problems instead of throwing money at organizations that accomplish nothing.