NFL Analyst David Jeremiah Thinks Patriots Should Draft A QB At No. 3. I Think That’s The Wrong Move

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes quarterbacks will dominate the early picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots hold the top three picks in the next year’s draft, respectively. Unsurprisingly, Jeremiah believes Chicago will take Caleb Williams as the number one pick, attitude problems and all. Even with his baggage, it would be a talent upgrade over Justin Fields.

After Chicago, Jeremiah suspects the Commanders will take Drake Maye with the second overall pick. In theory, Drake would replace Sam Howell, who had a respectable year with the Commanders but is still replaceable.

Daniel Jeremiah believes the Patriots should draft Jayden Daniels with their first pick. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

That leaves the Patriots, next, and boy do they need help. I would know, I watched my favorite NFL team – once the standard of excellence – reinvent new ways to play offense miserably. They need elite talent on the offensive side of the ball – and fast.

As such, Jeremiah believes the Patriots will attempt to fill their quarterback need with their highest draft pick since 1994. He projects New England will select Jayden Daniels at No. 3.

“While Marvin Harrison Jr. would be tempting here, the Patriots need to address the quarterback position first and foremost,” Jeremiah said. “Daniels is coming off a monster year as a dual-threat weapon.”

Newly appointed head coach Jerod Mayo also seemed to indicate that the Patriots will go in the direction of a quarterback as well.

“What I will say is this: we’re gonna draft the best player for a position that is very important. You put the pieces together,” Mayo said earlier this week.

Jeremiah Proposed An Obvious Answer, But It Might Not Be The Right One

Jeremiah certainly didn’t undersell Daniels’ talents. The LSU quarterback won the Heisman Trophy after registering 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. Mind you, Daniels amassed these stats largely by playing against SEC competition, a conference known for stingy defenses. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mayo decided to take a quarterback.

However, I still don’t know if this is the right move.

Now look, the Patriots need help at quarterback, no question. After all, I spent all season pointing out how bad Mac Jones was, and I still think that’s true. I believe part of why Jones played so poorly is that his receivers weren’t great. Yes, the majority of the offense’s struggles fall on Jones’ shoulders, but not all of them.

What if the Patriots drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first pick? (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

So what if the Patriots opt to take Harrison Jr. at No. 3? That would give the Patriots a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for the first time since Randy Moss retired.

Sure, they lose out on Daniels. But they could easily snag a quarterback who’s better than Jones or Bailey Zappe in the second round – say, Bo Nix.

Sure, laugh all you want and tell me how he’s not that great. But Nix is a gamer who displays toughness, can scramble, and takes care of the football. Plus, he threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns last season, with 234 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Not too shabby if you ask me.

Dane Brugler of the Athletic thinks a Harrison-Nix strategy in the draft could benefit New England greatly.

“Nix understands where to go with the football, and his scrambling can give defenses fits,” Brugler said.

New England would finally have a bonafide No. 1 receiver, and a quarterback with more upside than Jones or Zappe.

This would be my dream scenario. But whatever the Patriots do with that first pick, it has to be targeted to offense. Otherwise, I’ll be watching another live-action nightmare next season.