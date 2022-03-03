Armando Salguero: NFL Agrees With NFLPA To Sack All Its COVID-19 Protocols

Videos by OutKick

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL is done with COVID-19.

Well, it’s done with COVID-19 protocols.

In a memo sent to all 32 clubs Thursday, the NFL announced it had agreed with the NFL Players Association to lift all protocols it had imposed and amended since March of 2020.

The memo reads:

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately.

“We’ll continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches, and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic. Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local and state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community.

“Notwithstanding the suspension of the formal protocols, clubs are required to remain in compliance with state and local law and are free to continue reasonable measures to protect their staff and players.”

That means testing is over, regardless of vaccination status for players, coaches and staff.

That means masks are no longer required in the workplace, regardless of vaccination status.

That means signs within team facilities concerning social distancing and mask wearing can come down.

That means restrictions on weight room and lunch room capacity limits are lifted.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020 not a single NFL game has been canceled, there is not a single documented case of COVID transmission on field, and not a single NFL player has died of or with COVID.

