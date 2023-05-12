NFL 2023 Week 1 Opening Lines Post-Schedule Release

Videos by OutKick
The 2023 NFL Schedule Release extravaganza was Thursday, May 11th, meaning we actually have NFL games to bet on. Granted, those bets won’t be graded for another five months. Still, it gives us something to look forward to.
As NFL Hall of Fame LB Ray Lewis once said: “Do this research if we don’t have a season — watch how much evil, which we call crime, watch how much crime picks up, if you take away our game.”
Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 1 betting spreads as of Thursday, May 11th at 9 p.m. ET.
NFL Kickoff Game: Thursday, September 7th
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
- Moneyline (ML): Lions (+220), Chiefs (-260)
- Against the spread (ATS): Lions +6.5 (+100), Chiefs -6.5 (-120)
- Total — 53.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110
NFL Sunday, Sept. 10th: 1 p.m. ET window (eight games)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
- ML: Buccaneers (+250), Vikings (-300)
- ATS: Buccaneers +7 (-110), Vikings -7 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
- ML: Jaguars (-175), Colts (+150)
- ATS: Jaguars -3.5 (-110), Colts +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
- ML: Cardinals (+165), Commanders (-195)
- ATS: Cardinals +4.5 (-110), Commanders -4.5 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- ML: 49ers (-150), Steelers (+130)
- ATS: 49ers -3 (-110), Steelers +3 (-110)
- Total — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
- ML: Titans (+150), Saints (-175)
- ATS: Titans +3.5 (-110), Saints -3.5 (-110)
- Total — 42 — O: -110, U: -110
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
- ML: Texans (+320), Ravens (-390)
- ATS: Texans +9 (-110), Ravens -9 (-110)
- Total — 45.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- ML: Bengals (-130), Browns (+110)
- ATS: Bengals -2.5 (-110), Browns +2.5 (-110)
- Total — 46 — O: -110, U: -110
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
- ML: Panthers (+110), Falcons (-130)
- ATS: Panthers +2.5 (-110), Falcons -2.5 (-110)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (six games)
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- ML: Rams (+200), Seahawks (-240)
- ATS: Rams +5.5 (-110), Seahawks -5.5 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U -110
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
- ML: Eagles (-170), Patriots (+145)
- ATS: Eagles -3.5 (-110), Patriots +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 46 — O: -110, U -110
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
- ML: Packers (+105), Bears (-125)
- ATS: Packers +2 (-110), Bears -2 (-110)
- Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
- ML: Dolphins (+110), Chargers (-130)
- ATS: Dolphins +2.5 (-110), Chargers -2.5 (-110)
- Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U -110
Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
- ML: Cowboys (+110), Giants (-130)
- ATS: Cowboys +2.5 (-110), Giants -2.5 (-110)
- Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U -110
Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- ML: Bills (-120), Jets (+100)
- ATS: Bills -1.5 (-110), Jets +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 48 — O: -110, U -110
