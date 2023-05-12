NFL 2023 Week 1 Opening Lines Post-Schedule Release

Videos by OutKick

The 2023 NFL Schedule Release extravaganza was Thursday, May 11th, meaning we actually have NFL games to bet on. Granted, those bets won’t be graded for another five months. Still, it gives us something to look forward to.

As NFL Hall of Fame LB Ray Lewis once said: “Do this research if we don’t have a season — watch how much evil, which we call crime, watch how much crime picks up, if you take away our game.”

Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 1 betting spreads as of Thursday, May 11th at 9 p.m. ET.

NFL Kickoff Game: Thursday, September 7th

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Moneyline (ML): Lions (+220), Chiefs (-260)

Against the spread (ATS): Lions +6.5 (+100), Chiefs -6.5 (-120)

Total — 53.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes yells in celebration after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday, Sept. 10th: 1 p.m. ET window (eight games)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

ML: Buccaneers (+250), Vikings (-300)

ATS: Buccaneers +7 (-110), Vikings -7 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

ML: Jaguars (-175), Colts (+150)

ATS: Jaguars -3.5 (-110), Colts +3.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence gets set vs. the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders

ML: Cardinals (+165), Commanders (-195)

ATS: Cardinals +4.5 (-110), Commanders -4.5 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

ML: 49ers (-150), Steelers (+130)

ATS: 49ers -3 (-110), Steelers +3 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints

ML: Titans (+150), Saints (-175)

ATS: Titans +3.5 (-110), Saints -3.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — O: -110, U: -110

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

ML: Texans (+320), Ravens (-390)

ATS: Texans +9 (-110), Ravens -9 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson drops back to pass vs. the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

ML: Bengals (-130), Browns (+110)

ATS: Bengals -2.5 (-110), Browns +2.5 (-110)

Total — 46 — O: -110, U: -110

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

ML: Panthers (+110), Falcons (-130)

ATS: Panthers +2.5 (-110), Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (six games)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

ML: Rams (+200), Seahawks (-240)

ATS: Rams +5.5 (-110), Seahawks -5.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U -110

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

ML: Eagles (-170), Patriots (+145)

ATS: Eagles -3.5 (-110), Patriots +3.5 (-110)

Total — 46 — O: -110, U -110

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts throws a pass vs. the Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

ML: Packers (+105), Bears (-125)

ATS: Packers +2 (-110), Bears -2 (-110)

Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

ML: Dolphins (+110), Chargers (-130)

ATS: Dolphins +2.5 (-110), Chargers -2.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U -110

Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

ML: Cowboys (+110), Giants (-130)

ATS: Cowboys +2.5 (-110), Giants -2.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U -110

Giants QB Daniel Jones goes through his passing progressions vs. the Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff Round at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

ML: Bills (-120), Jets (+100)

ATS: Bills -1.5 (-110), Jets +1.5 (-110)

Total — 48 — O: -110, U -110

