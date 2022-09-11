NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Fantasy Football

The 2022 NFL season is underway and the first Sunday of the year is upon us. We have all worked extremely hard during the offseason to get to this point and it’s finally here.

NFL Sundays are BACK! (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

As the games kickoff across the country, many of you are also kicking off your season. Fantasy football teams have been drafted and it’s time to tinker with your lineup. Who will you start at FLEX? Is your starting running back going to play? Should you take a risk and play a receiver who is dealing with injury over a healthy backup?

There are a lot of questions that you have to answer this morning before kickoff rolls around at 1:00pm ET. We are here to help you make some of those decisions and let you know — to the best of our knowledge — who is playing and who is not.

NFL Week 1 Injury Report

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS, 1:00PM ET

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson — Shoulder — Expected To Play DT Cam Heyward — Foot — Expected To Play



Bengals TE Drew Sample — Knee — Expected To Play



JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, 1:00PM ET

Jaguars No players with relevant fantasy impact



Commanders TE Logan Thomas — Knee — Questionable



CLEVELAND BROWNS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS, 1:00PM ET

Browns No players with relevant fantasy impact

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey – Shin Laceration — Expected To Play



NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ ATLANTA FALCONS, 1:00PM ET

Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith — Shoulder — Out WR Michael Thomas — Hamstring — Questionable, Expected To Play DB Tyrann Mathieu — Illness — Questionable

Falcons WR Drake London — Knee — Expected To Play



SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ CHICAGO BEARS, 1:00PM ET

49ers TE George Kittle — Groin — Questionable, Not Expected To Play

Bears WR Velus Jones — Hamstring — Doubtful



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS, 1:00 PM ET

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers — Knee — Questionable, Expected To Play WR/RB Ty Montgomery — Knee — Questionable, Status Unclear

Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds — Groin — Expected To Play RB Myles Gaskin — Expected To Play WR Jaylen Waddle —Leg — Expected To Play



BALTIMORE RAVENS @ NEW YORK JETS, 1:00PM ET

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins — Knee — Out

Jets QB Zach Wilson — Knee — Out



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ HOUSTON TEXANS, 1:00PM ET

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard — Back — Out

Texans No players with relevant fantasy impact



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DETROIT LIONS, 1:00PM ET

Eagles RB Miles Sanders — Hamstring — Expected To Play



Lions No players with relevant fantasy impact



LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, 4:25PM ET

Raiders No players with relevant fantasy impact

Chargers TE Donald Parham — Hamstring — Questionable, Status Unclear RB Isaiah Spiller — Ankle — Expected To Play



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS, 4:25PM ET

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — Knee — Expected To Play DE Frank Clark — Illness — Status Unclear

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz — Calf — Doubtful WR Rondale Moore — Hamstring — Out



GREEN BAY PACKERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 4:25PM ET

Packers TE Marcedes Lewis — Expected To Play WR Allen Lazard — Ankle — Doubtful T David Bakhtiari — Knee — Doubtful K Mason Crosby — Expected To Play

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison — Expected To Play



NEW YORK GIANTS @ TENNESSEE TITANS, 4:25PM ET

Giants WR Sterling Shepard — Achilles — Expected To Play EDGE Kayvon Thobdeaux — Knee — Doubtful

Titans No players with relevant fantasy impact



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ DALLAS COWBOYS, 8:25PM ET

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage — Hamstring — Questionable, Status Unknown WR Chris Godwin — Knee — Questionable, Status Unknown RB Giovani Bernard — Ankle — Expected To Play

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott — Ankle — Expected To Play WR Michael Gallup — Knee — Out



DENVER BRONCOS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, (MON) 8:15PM ET

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler — Knee, Hip — Questionable, Expected To Play

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III — Hernia — Questionable, Status Unknown



Stay tuned for all relevant fantasy football injury updates!