NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Fantasy Football

The 2022 NFL season is underway and the first Sunday of the year is upon us. We have all worked extremely hard during the offseason to get to this point and it’s finally here.
As the games kickoff across the country, many of you are also kicking off your season. Fantasy football teams have been drafted and it’s time to tinker with your lineup. Who will you start at FLEX? Is your starting running back going to play? Should you take a risk and play a receiver who is dealing with injury over a healthy backup?
There are a lot of questions that you have to answer this morning before kickoff rolls around at 1:00pm ET. We are here to help you make some of those decisions and let you know — to the best of our knowledge — who is playing and who is not.
NFL Week 1 Injury Report
PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS, 1:00PM ET
- Steelers
- WR Diontae Johnson — Shoulder — Expected To Play
- DT Cam Heyward — Foot — Expected To Play
- Bengals
- TE Drew Sample — Knee — Expected To Play
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, 1:00PM ET
- Jaguars
- No players with relevant fantasy impact
- Commanders
- TE Logan Thomas — Knee — Questionable
CLEVELAND BROWNS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS, 1:00PM ET
- Browns
- No players with relevant fantasy impact
- Panthers
- RB Christian McCaffrey – Shin Laceration — Expected To Play
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ ATLANTA FALCONS, 1:00PM ET
- Saints
- WR Tre’Quan Smith — Shoulder — Out
- WR Michael Thomas — Hamstring — Questionable, Expected To Play
- DB Tyrann Mathieu — Illness — Questionable
- Falcons
- WR Drake London — Knee — Expected To Play
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ CHICAGO BEARS, 1:00PM ET
- 49ers
- TE George Kittle — Groin — Questionable, Not Expected To Play
- Bears
- WR Velus Jones — Hamstring — Doubtful
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS, 1:00 PM ET
- Patriots
- WR Jakobi Meyers — Knee — Questionable, Expected To Play
- WR/RB Ty Montgomery — Knee — Questionable, Status Unclear
- Dolphins
- RB Chase Edmonds — Groin — Expected To Play
- RB Myles Gaskin — Expected To Play
- WR Jaylen Waddle —Leg — Expected To Play
BALTIMORE RAVENS @ NEW YORK JETS, 1:00PM ET
- Ravens
- RB J.K. Dobbins — Knee — Out
- Jets
- QB Zach Wilson — Knee — Out
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ HOUSTON TEXANS, 1:00PM ET
- Colts
- LB Shaquille Leonard — Back — Out
- Texans
- No players with relevant fantasy impact
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DETROIT LIONS, 1:00PM ET
- Eagles
- RB Miles Sanders — Hamstring — Expected To Play
- Lions
- No players with relevant fantasy impact
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, 4:25PM ET
- Raiders
- No players with relevant fantasy impact
- Chargers
- TE Donald Parham — Hamstring — Questionable, Status Unclear
- RB Isaiah Spiller — Ankle — Expected To Play
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS, 4:25PM ET
- Chiefs
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — Knee — Expected To Play
- DE Frank Clark — Illness — Status Unclear
- Cardinals
- TE Zach Ertz — Calf — Doubtful
- WR Rondale Moore — Hamstring — Out
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 4:25PM ET
- Packers
- TE Marcedes Lewis — Expected To Play
- WR Allen Lazard — Ankle — Doubtful
- T David Bakhtiari — Knee — Doubtful
- K Mason Crosby — Expected To Play
- Vikings
- RB Alexander Mattison — Expected To Play
NEW YORK GIANTS @ TENNESSEE TITANS, 4:25PM ET
- Giants
- WR Sterling Shepard — Achilles — Expected To Play
- EDGE Kayvon Thobdeaux — Knee — Doubtful
- Titans
- No players with relevant fantasy impact
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ DALLAS COWBOYS, 8:25PM ET
- Buccaneers
- WR Russell Gage — Hamstring — Questionable, Status Unknown
- WR Chris Godwin — Knee — Questionable, Status Unknown
- RB Giovani Bernard — Ankle — Expected To Play
- Cowboys
- QB Dak Prescott — Ankle — Expected To Play
- WR Michael Gallup — Knee — Out
DENVER BRONCOS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, (MON) 8:15PM ET
- Broncos
- WR K.J. Hamler — Knee, Hip — Questionable, Expected To Play
- Seahawks
- RB Kenneth Walker III — Hernia — Questionable, Status Unknown
Stay tuned for all relevant fantasy football injury updates!