Neymar, Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Call It Quits After Model Claims He Asked For Nudes

Neymar has been a busy man lately. The Brazilian soccer star welcomed a daughter last month, went on the defensive earlier this week after an OnlyFans model claimed he had asked her for nudes, and has recently been dealing with a breakup from the mother of his daughter.

The fun started this week for Neymar when OnlyFans model Aline Farias shared screenshots of an alleged conversation with him that shows him asking for nudes.

The alleged exchange starts with the soccer star asking, “Are there nudes?” The back-and-forth ended with Neymar dropping a fire emoji after initially having some trouble accessing her exclusive content.

He caught wind of the allegations and denied that the exchange occurred recently. In a comment left in response to the messages, he said the asking for the nudes took place years ago.

neymar saying his messages to the 0nlyfans girl being old, his second rumor to put down today 😭 pic.twitter.com/KeaaJEANFe — ت (@neycult) November 28, 2023

The OnlyFans drama hit while rumors of a split from his influencer girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, with whom he just had a daughter last month, had started to make the rounds.

Biancardi confirmed the news to her more than 9 million Instagram followers. She released a statement on her Instagram Story making it clear that she’s now single.

“This is a private matter, but since I am often associated with news, suspicions and jokes, I would like to inform you that I am not in a relationship,” she said.

“We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our relationship. I hope you won’t associate me with the news so often anymore. Thank you.”

The couple’s on-again, off-again relationship started in 2021. They’ve hit rough patches before and time will tell if this is another one of those rough patches or not. She didn’t give a reason for the split so it’s hard to say if the messages played a role.

No matter what it’s been a busy week. It’s only Wednesday and all of this has already gone down. Being a soccer star at the highest level must be exhausting.

The latest drama comes after reports over the summer that Neymar was given the green light by Biancardi to sleep around. There were rules allegedly put in place to help keep the couple together.

It’s safe to assume those reports were either false or he ended up breaking the rules of the alleged agreement. Whatever the case the last thing anyone should be doing is feeling sorry for Neymar. He’s going to be just fine.