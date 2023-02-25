Newspapers Cancel ‘Dilbert’ Comics After Comments by Creator Scott Adams

Videos by OutKick

The “Dilbert” comics will no longer be appearing in several newspapers after recent comments by creator Scott Adams.

Adams, during an episode of his show “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” referenced a recent survey by Rasmussen about race relations in the United States.

Rasmussen asked “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘It’s OK to be white.'”

The results showed that nearly half of all Black respondents either did not agree or weren’t sure of their answer.

Adams discussed the results during his show, and advised white people to “get the f–k away” from Black people. He also stated that the results made it appear as though Black people are a “hate group.”

Adams also said “I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people.”

Additionally, he claimed that it doesn’t “make any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore,” and that it’s “no longer a rational impulse.”

“So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off,” he said.

Scott Adams, the creator of the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip. (San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)



As a result of his remarks, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer announced they would no longer be carrying the “Dilbert” comics.

Plain-Dealer editor Chris Quinn wrote that it was “not a difficult decision,” and not a “cancel culture decision,” but one “based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve.”

On Saturday, Adams defended his remarks on Twitter.

A lot of people are angry at me today but I haven't yet heard anyone disagree. I make two main points:



1. Treat everyone as an individual (no discrimination).



2. Avoid any group that doesn't respect you.



Does anyone think that is bad advice? — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 25, 2023

Adams also previously blamed cancel culture after another newspaper network removed the “Dilbert” comics in 2022.