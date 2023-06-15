Gavin’s Newsom’s Plan To Run For President Should Leave Republicans Scared: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

I have never been more sure of anything, California Governor Gavin Newsom WILL run for president and he will do it in 2024.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Earlier this week our very own Sean Hannity sat down for a one-on-one interview with Lucifer incarnate California Governor Gavin Newsom.

HANNITY/NEWSOM CONVERSATION BELOW:

HANNITY: You think he’s cognitively strong enough to be president?

NEWSOM: I have conversations him all the time. Yes. And I’ll tell you what…

HANNITY: You do?

NEWSOM: I’m dead serious about that. I’ve talked to him when he’s been overseas. I’ve been in Air Force One, Marine One. I’ve been in the limo with him. I’ve spent time with him.

HANNITY: You never answered my question directly.

GLOW

How many times is your phone ping a day with people saying you need to get in this race because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job?

NEWSOM: [Oh, I see where you’re going with that.

HANNITY: I’m asking

NEWSOM: No, and I’m not answering.

GLOW

NEWSOM: I’m all in.

HANNITY: [You will do a two hour debate with Ron DeSantis?

NEWSOM: Make it three three hour debate. Yeah. with one day notice with no notes. I look forward to that.

HANNITY: All right. Donald Trump indicted. I’d be negligent if I didn’t get your reaction to what happened.

NEWSOM: It was sad and I say that as an American.

HANNITY: I can imagine you’re friendly with him?

NEWSOM: I was you know, I didn’t have a close fist, I had an open hand. We actually had an incredible relationship during COVID. It was. He would play no politics when it came to COVID with California.

GLOW

NEWSOM: Whole Foods did shut down one business, but that was a bad location to begin with. They’re opening a new one.

HANNITY: One of my sisters was out there recently with their team. And I said don’t go to the war.

NEWSOM: Certain parts are bad and we own that. I just put the National Guard and the CHP down there.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: California Gov. Gavin Newsom

While I do applaud Gavin for walking into the “lions den,” so to speak…I also see right through it.

There would be no reason for Gavin to do a sit down interview with Fox News and Sean Hannity if he wasn’t planning to run for president. Think about it.

What business would the Governor of the solidly liberal state of California, a state so blue it could make a Smurf blush, have going on FoxNews if he wasn’t trying to angle for national support?

Why would he go on a “red state” tour?

Why would he propose a constitutional amendment to go after your gun rights?

And dammit I hate to say it, but it may very well work for him. He lied through his teeth during that Hannity sit-down, but he did it with such charisma and conviction, hell I almost believed him.

Too bad for Gavin, I know better.

But what about my fellow Americans? Were they swayed by the white Obama of California? Can he, little by little, ingratiate himself into the hearts and minds of the American people?

Yes. He can. Do not underestimate that man. Do not.

He is a snake in the grass.

California is a waste bin under his leadership but listening to him on Hannity, you’d think he was doing a marvelous job. This man will spin anything with his forked tongue. He is dangerous.

But I know what you’re thinking, he said he won’t run and Joe and Kamala have already announced their re-election ticket. How would Gavin finagle his way around that?

Folks, easily.

Let me tell you how I think this is gonna go down. The Democrat crime syndicate and comrades in the media, injustice department, FBI and CIA will begin to slowly allow the Biden crime family to fall.

Once this begins, they will convince Joe the only way to save himself is to go away quietly. They will promise to shield him and his family from prosecution or any real consequences.

But what about Kamala? How do they replace the first black female vice president with a white, straight man like Gavin Newsom? That’ll be a little tougher but I assume, Kamala has a price.

And let’s be frank here, once the DNC decides who their chosen one is, it really doesn’t matter who protests it behind closed doors. Kamala isn’t as powerful as she thinks she is.

If the powers that be decide she’s out. She will be out.

And Gavin Newsom will then come riding in like a snake with hair gel. He will run.

And if we are not very careful and very strategic, he will win.

He’s watched us for years, he has studied us. He is smart.

He is a different breed than Joe or Kamala.

Joe is in this for checks and he’s long since checked out. Kamala, she checks boxes and that’s it.

Gavin is not them. Gavin is smart.

He’s also playing right into the underbelly of our movement, he is not going after Trump. Hell, he even complimented Trump in his interview the other night. Why? Because he’s not scared of Trump and he knows a simple fact, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

They BOTH want to take down what will be their mutual biggest threat, Ron DeSantis.

I’m telling you guys this because yes, I am trying to scare you. You should be scared. I’m scared.

Watch that man. He knows what he’s doing.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.