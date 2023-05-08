News Flash: Tampa Bay Rays, McClanahan Are Really Good

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) will not stop winning. They are 5.5 games atop the AL East with Monday’s opponent — Baltimore Orioles (22-12) in 2nd — and the Rays beat the NY Yankees in the rubber-match of their 3-game set Sunday.

Tampa gives LHP, and AL Cy Young-favorite, Shane McClanahan (6-0, 2.03 ERA) the start Monday while Baltimore counters with RHP Kyle Gibson (4-1, 4.61 ERA).

This is the 1st Rays-Orioles series in 2023 and Tampa beat Baltimore 10-9 in their season series last year. Two of those wins came with McClanahan on the bump. He allowed just 5 ER over 17 IP vs. the Orioles in 2022 with a 24/5 K/BB rate.

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan delivers against the White Sox during the 1st inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rays are 3-0 overall and on the run line as road favorites in McClanahan’s starts this year. TB is winning those games 9.7-2.7 on average. Technically, both starters are aces but McClanahan is in another league.

Per Statcast, McClanahan grades in the 86th percentile or better in K%, chase %, whiff %, and expected slugging percentage (xSLG). Gibson ranks in the 35th percentile or worse in exit velocity, hard-hit %, K%, whiff %, and xSLG.

Shane McClanahan, 7th, 8th and 9th Ks. pic.twitter.com/4fowi1pznJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 4, 2023

Also, McClanahan has a 27.6% K-rate, a .241 batting average (BA), and a .311 wOBA in 116 plate appearances (PA) vs. active Orioles. Gibson has a 16.7% K-rate, .382 BA, and .394 wOBA in 36 PA against current Rays.

Finally, Tampa’s lineup crushes righties. The Rays rank atop MLB in wRC+ (139), wOBA (.366), ISO (.240), and hard-hit % (36.7%) vs. right-handed pitching, according to FanGraphs.

BET: Rays -0.5 (-125) on the 1st 5-Inning RL at DraftKings Sportsbook

Betting strategy : I’m going with Tampa Bay’s 1st 5-Inning RL instead of the full game because Baltimore’s bullpen has stronger pitching peripherals and a bulk of my handicap is based on McClanahan.

Odds for the Tampa Bay Rays’ 1st 5-inning run line vs. the Orioles from DraftKings as of 3:21 p.m. ET Monday, May 8th.

