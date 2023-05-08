News Flash: Tampa Bay Rays, McClanahan Are Really Good

updated

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) will not stop winning. They are 5.5 games atop the AL East with Monday’s opponent — Baltimore Orioles (22-12) in 2nd — and the Rays beat the NY Yankees in the rubber-match of their 3-game set Sunday.

Tampa gives LHP, and AL Cy Young-favorite, Shane McClanahan (6-0, 2.03 ERA) the start Monday while Baltimore counters with RHP Kyle Gibson (4-1, 4.61 ERA).

This is the 1st Rays-Orioles series in 2023 and Tampa beat Baltimore 10-9 in their season series last year. Two of those wins came with McClanahan on the bump. He allowed just 5 ER over 17 IP vs. the Orioles in 2022 with a 24/5 K/BB rate.

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan delivers against the White Sox during the 1st inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
Rays LHP Shane McClanahan delivers against the White Sox during the 1st inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rays are 3-0 overall and on the run line as road favorites in McClanahan’s starts this year. TB is winning those games 9.7-2.7 on average. Technically, both starters are aces but McClanahan is in another league.

Per Statcast, McClanahan grades in the 86th percentile or better in K%, chase %, whiff %, and expected slugging percentage (xSLG). Gibson ranks in the 35th percentile or worse in exit velocity, hard-hit %, K%, whiff %, and xSLG.

Also, McClanahan has a 27.6% K-rate, a .241 batting average (BA), and a .311 wOBA in 116 plate appearances (PA) vs. active Orioles. Gibson has a 16.7% K-rate, .382 BA, and .394 wOBA in 36 PA against current Rays.

Finally, Tampa’s lineup crushes righties. The Rays rank atop MLB in wRC+ (139), wOBA (.366), ISO (.240), and hard-hit % (36.7%) vs. right-handed pitching, according to FanGraphs.

BET: Rays -0.5 (-125) on the 1st 5-Inning RL at DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Betting strategy: I’m going with Tampa Bay’s 1st 5-Inning RL instead of the full game because Baltimore’s bullpen has stronger pitching peripherals and a bulk of my handicap is based on McClanahan.
Odds for the Tampa Bay Rays' 1st 5-inning run line vs. the Orioles from DraftKings as of 3:21 p.m. ET Monday, May 8th.
Odds for the Tampa Bay Rays’ 1st 5-inning run line vs. the Orioles from DraftKings as of 3:21 p.m. ET Monday, May 8th.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

AL EastBaltimore OriolesCamden YardsKyle GibsonRays vs. OriolesRays vs. Orioles best betsRays vs. Orioles picksRays vs. Orioles predictionsShane McClanahanTampa Bay Rays

Written by Geoff Clark

Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events.

Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Clark graduated from St. John University.

Leave a Reply