New York Times Puts Disgusting Spin On People Destroying Signs Of Hostages Held By Hamas

The New York Times continues to botch its coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Israelis continue to hammer Hamas terrorists ever since the October 7th terrorist attack that resulted in roughly 1,400 dead and hundreds taken hostage.

As a show of support and to raise awareness for the hostages, people across the country have put up signs featuring pictures of the people kidnapped and held by Hamas terrorists.

Senator John Fetterman led the way among Democrats by plastering the wall outside his office with photos of the innocent people held by Hamas.

Unfortunately, some people think it’s funny to destroy the pictures. There have been multiple examples of people tearing down the photos of the hostages. Decent people see that and are immediately disgusted. The New York Times sees it and thinks it’s simply a “release valve.”

John Fetterman – a man I seriously disagree with – is hanging pictures outside his office of every hostage held by Hamas terrorists.



Good for him. Several Democrats are running cover for Hamas. Crazy world when Fetterman is the voice of reason. https://t.co/hrIQ36yHpv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2023

New York Time puts crazy spin on the destruction of hostage posters.

The publication published a piece breaking down people putting up the signs and others tearing them down, and the spin for the latter is downright insane.

“But removing the posters has quickly emerged as its own form of protest — a release valve and also a provocation by those anguished by what they say was the Israeli government’s mistreatment of Palestinians in the years before Oct. 7 and since the bombing of Gaza began,” the piece from The NYT states, in part.

Yes, trying to make sure nobody can learn about the innocent people held by Hamas is just “a release valve and also a provocation by those anguished by what they say was the Israeli government’s mistreatment of Palestinians in the years before Oct. 7 and since the bombing of Gaza began.”

It’s definitely not because there are some terrible people who don’t support the hostages. It certainly couldn’t be that simple. It has to be some super deep though experiment.

The New York Times put an absurd spin on people tearing down posters of hostages held by Hamas. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

There’s no excuse to destroy pictures of hostages held by Hamas.

The NYT’s framing doesn’t even make sense. The logic doesn’t add up at all. So, if a person tears down a photo of an innocent hostage, then they’re just against Israel’s alleged “mistreatment” of the Palestinians? That makes no sense

How does tearing down a poster of a hostage protest Israel? It doesn’t. The action simply stops people from learning about the hostages, and the decision also unmasks people for being terrible.

Of course, should we really be surprised? The New York Times published Hamas propaganda without a second thought after the terrorists claimed Israel bombed a hospital killing 500 people. It was later determined a failed rocket strike carried out by the terrorists was responsible.

The whole thing was a lie, and the NYT had to eventually walk everything back. Now, the publication is running cover for people destroying posters of hostages by framing them as simple protesters.

Some tough guy New Yorkers WENT WILD on a pro-Hamas idiot tearing down posters of the hostages held by the terrorists.



I love this. Americans have had enough of people in this country supporting terrorism.



ENJOY: https://t.co/9bDrYOpQyU pic.twitter.com/31ZjfBc7i9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2023

Don’t fall for this nonsense. There’s no excuse to destroy pictures of hostages held by Hamas. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.