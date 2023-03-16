New York Times Takes Another Hit As Father Of Alabama Player Put At Murder Scene Rips Paper

Videos by OutKick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Did Alabama get to basketball freshman walk-on Kai Spears?

A day after a New York Times story reported that Spears was a passenger in Alabama star Brandon Miller’s car on Jan. 15, Spears has come out strong against the story. He is in full agreement with the University of Alabama that the story is wrong.

Miller delivered the murder weapon to teammate Darius Miles after 1 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Alabama Strip. Miles had left his gun in Miller’s car. As soon as Miller and Spears – according to the New York Times – arrived, Miles took his gun and gave it to childhood friend Michael Lynn Davis. At that point, Davis shot allegedly Jamea Jonae Harris several times, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Harris was pronounced dead at about 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Michael Lynn Davis (left) and former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles are in jail on capital murder charges. (Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Kai Spears Strongly Disputes New York Times Story

“I have one thing to say,” Spears said Thursday on Instagram. “The report in the New York Times was 100% inaccurate, and the writer had complete disregard for the truth.”

Billy Witz of the New York Times wrote: “In another car that was struck were Brandon Miller, a star player for the Crimson Tide, and Kai Spears, a freshman walk-on whose presence at the scene had not been previously reported.”

Miller’s windshield was busted with bullets, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

SHOULD WE BELIEVE ALABAMA ABOUT ANYTHING?

“I am trying to process and cope with these false statements that somehow have been published and then seen by so many,” Spears’ post continued.

Then later Thursday, Spears’ father and Marshall athletic director Christian Spears weighed in strongly.

Statement from Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears.



🔗: https://t.co/G0j0aEQPjo — Marshall Athletics (@HerdZone) March 16, 2023

“I am just incredibly disappointed in the irresponsible and demonstrably false reporting by the New York Times,” the elder Spears said in a Marshall release. “We are exploring all legal options at this time. I will have no further comment, instead deferring to the University of Alabama’s statement on teh matter.”

Alabama released a statement Wednesday shortly after the Witz story published.

Alabama Said Story Was Wrong

“Your story is inaccurate,” the Alabama statement read. “Based on the information we have, there were no current student-athletes present at the scene other than Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, who are both fully cooperating witnesses. From the outset, UA Athletics has fully cooperated with law enforcement and supported their investigation.”

Witz covered the SEC Tournament last week in Nashville.

“So thankful to Alabama Athletics for refuting it on my behalf,” Spears said in his Instagram statement. “More than anything, I remain completely heartbroken by the tragic death that occurred that night.”

MURDER ON THE ALABAMA STRIP: WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE DONE?

Witz quoted Spears in his story from a locker room interview Wednesday at the NCAA Tournament here at Legacy Arena.

“I’m sorry, I’m not going to be able to speak about that,” Spears said in the story.

Spears is dressed out for Alabama’s first round game on Thursday afternoon against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3:15 p.m., CBS).