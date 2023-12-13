New York Times Shamefully Doctored Hunter Biden Quote About Joe Biden’s Involvement

Videos by OutKick

Hunter Biden defied an order by House Republicans to testify in a private deposition and spoke on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning.

He addressed Joe Biden’s involvement in his corrupt business dealings with foreign entities, telling reporters “My father was not financially involved in my business.”

But that is not the quote the New York Times printed. Instead, the Times quoted Hunter as follows:

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”

This is so bad. @nytimes doctored what Hunter said today, leaving out the key word. Wow.



NYT: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”



Hunter: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not *financially* involved in my business.” pic.twitter.com/cDQEnShr6n — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 13, 2023

The change is not subtle.

Joe Biden not being involved *financially* with Hunter’s business is not the same as him not being involved at all.

(Note: Hunter saying Joe was not involved financially doesn’t mean he wasn’t involved financially. Hunter Biden is not reliable. That is obvious.)

The Times eventually added the word “financially” to the line quoting Hunter, hours later.

However, the outlet did not add a point of reference as to why it left the word out of the report initially. Nor does the piece include an editor’s note disclosing a change was made post-publication.

We don’t know why.

Was the Times trying to massage Hunter’s quote, but changed it after several conservative influencers posted about the lie on X?

Was leaving out “financially” an honest omission? If it were, how did no one on the editorial staff catch the mistake, given its significance?

OutKick asked the New York Times those questions in an email inquiry. We will update this story if we hear back. We hope we do.

But the skepticism is warranted.

The New York Times is compromised on the topic of the Biden family due to its previous coverage of the topic.

The Times has, for years, discredited credible reports that Joe Biden was unaware his son used his name to peddle influence overseas.

In May, OutKick discussed how the Times had run interference for the Biden family on several occasions.

Including the misleading headline below:

Holy shit. This is the New York Times' takeaway from Comer's press conference revealing that bank records show 9 members of the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign nationals while he was Vice President. pic.twitter.com/GTLTPsujt8 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 11, 2023

“The Times is gaslighting its readers to avoid admitting that their preferred Presidential candidate could be implicated in an influence-peddling scheme,” OutKick writer Ian Miller wrote at the time.

“It’s a perfect example of how pernicious media bias has become. It rears its head not just in what stories they choose to cover, but in how they present them. The committee’s memo did not say that Biden himself received payments, because no one on earth would be stupid enough to let that happen.

“What does the Times expect the bank records to say? Should the wire have a note explaining “$1,000,000 to Joe Biden, laundered through his family, in order to buy positive influence on China or Romania?”

The credibility of the New York Times has also been in question of late for its dubious coverage of the events in the Gaza Strip.

The Times was the first outlet to run a “report” blaming Israel for striking a hospital and killing 500 Palestinians.

“Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say,” read the Oct. 17 headline — citing the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The paper of record now cites terrorists as sources.

And tries to prevent Americans from understanding to what degree their own president engaged in international racketeering.

The New York Times is one of the chief reasons that trust in the corporate press is at an all-time low.