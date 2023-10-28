New York Times Repeats More Claims From Hamas Despite Hospital Bombing Disinformation

Videos by OutKick

Hamas is a terrorist organization that carried out a vicious, horrifying attack on Israeli citizens just three weeks ago. You’d think that their track record of unimaginable violence, aggression, rape, murder and torture would create some skepticism among major media outlets.

But you don’t know the New York Times.

Just about a week ago, the Times, and a number of other major papers, fell for Hamas propaganda. The Gaza Health Ministry, a wing of the Hamas-led government, claimed that 500 people had been killed by an Israeli bomb strike on a hospital.

Except, as multiple intelligence agencies have concluded, the explosion was most likely due to a rocket fired from Palestine that misfired, landing in the hospital parking lot. And the death toll, while still catastrophically high, was nowhere near 500. Even the Times itself was forced to admit that the story had been wrong, relying on Hamas’ disinformation.

And now they’re right back to relying on messages from the same Gaza Health Ministry that’s already misled them. They’ll just never learn.

New York Times Seemingly Repeats Whatever Hamas Tells Them

On Friday, the Times official X account posted a graphic and story about the death toll in Gaza after the Hamas terror attacks on October 7th.

“At least 1,500 children under the age of 10,” they say, “including 600 under the age of four, have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to a list released on Thursday by the health ministry there.”

“More than 100 were listed as less than a year old,” they conclude.

Except, of course, these figures come directly from Hamas, something the Times omits from their headline and graphic. The same Hamas that’s already shown they’re willing to lie and mislead to influence public opinion in their favor.

How can they go right back to promoting those claims and figures when they’ve already fallen for disinformation? Because they’re the New York Times, of course.

To be fair to the Times, they do include in their blog post that the Health Ministry is an arm of Hamas and that there hasn’t been additional confirmation of the exact figures, but it comes after several paragraphs and links to “imagery” that they say shows a high death toll.

It’s certainly possible that these figures are accurate. But it’s journalistic malpractice to not immediately inform readers in the post and graphic that they’re coming directly from Hamas, instead of a vague, official sounding “Health Ministry.”

Israel, for example, took weeks to count their dead, missing and wounded after October 7th. Hamas though, often comes out with precise figures within hours.

Skepticism from the Times is not only warranted, it’s necessary. But it’s once again nonexistent. All because their ideology is ferociously devoted to demonizing Israel. Even if it means uncritically believing a terrorist organization.