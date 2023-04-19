New York Times Journalist Says Disney Should Move Disney World Out of Florida to Punish DeSantis

Videos by OutKick

It’s no surprise that the New York Times is taking Disney’s side against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Progressive allies have to stick together, right?

Disney’s unnecessary intrusion into politics has led to severe financial consequences for the entertainment giant. Over the past year, the Florida legislature and DeSantis have worked to remove the company’s special governance district over the Disney World property.

Just before the new Reddy Creek board was about to take over, the company threw a desperate Hail Mary in an attempt to thwart the efforts.

Unsurprisingly, the state’s fought back, with the new board having its first meeting Wednesday.

Now a prominent writer at the Times has a suggestion for the media conglomerate and how it should deal with the Florida governor.

And it is, well, completely insane.

Got that? Just move Disney World to a different state!

NYT Journalists Show Political Agreement With Disney Comes Before Common Sense

The ideological alignment between Disney and the New York Times is no secret. But the obsession with protecting political allies is leading to increasingly unhinged suggestions.

Elliott fails to properly understand the situation from any number of perspectives.

There is no “bluff” to call, DeSantis and the Florida legislature are already working to undo the company’s last minute end around.

As mentioned, the new board met Wednesday and its litigation counsel’s initial statement pointed out that the agreements will likely not stand.

“Disney responded by engaging in an illegal and indeed unconstitutional effort to extend the life of its sweetheart deal, but Disney’s efforts are riddled with illegality, and they will not withstand judicial scrutiny,” David H. Thompson explained.

If there’s any “bluff” involved here, it was on Disney’s side, not DeSantis.

But even that buries the lede, which is that the Disney World properly simply cannot be moved. It’s fiscally impossible.

As just one example, the company’s financial fortunes have been significantly damaged, to the point where it’s laying off thousands of employees.

The property is also home to four theme parks, which could cost dozens of billions of dollars to replace. Not to mention two water parks, a baseball stadium and other sports facilities. There’s also 25 hotels and resorts and the massive Disney Springs shopping center.

And of course, the tremendous amount of infrastructure and transportation developments.

Relocating Disney World anywhere is not financially possible. How does a New York Times writer not know this?

Where Would It Go?

And of course, there’s the other question. Even if Disney could afford the $50-75 billion required to relocate Disney World to another state, which would it choose?

The company has its signature Disneyland Resort in California, with Disney World servicing the South, Northeast and even parts of the Midwest.

Moving to a liberal state in the Northeast isn’t feasible, beyond cost, because the weather would severely hamper attendance. Same with the Midwest, but with even colder winters.

That leaves the South, which is generally in ideological agreement with Florida.

Northern Virginia seems like the only possibility because of the dominance of far left government employees. But again, the poor winter weather combined with the extremely high cost of land in that area make the suggestion ridiculous.

There is no world in which Disney relocating makes the slightest bit of sense. But based on The Times‘ recent efforts, making no sense seems to be what they do best.