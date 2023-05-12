New York Times Ignores Georgia Results, Claims Republicans Are Restricting Voting Rights

Videos by OutKick

The New York Times is fully committed to misleading the public on voter integrity legislation.

The 2020 election spawned a host of efforts to ensure the integrity of both the voting process and vote counts.

Most famously, Georgia’s election integrity law, which led to a surge in media and activist promoted misinformation.

Thanks to committed partisans like Stacey Abrams blatantly misrepresenting the bill, Major League Baseball moved the All Star Game out of Atlanta. Something they never apologized for.

The new Georgia law, which did nothing to restrict legal voting whatsoever, led to record voter turnout in ensuing elections.

Even that wasn’t enough to change media narratives, as they sided with Biden’s ridiculous “Jim Crow 2.0” criticism.

Being proven wrong has never stopped The New York Times before, and based on a recent article, it’s not stopping them now either.

The Times posted an article that couched common sense integrity measures as “significant restrictions on access to the ballot.” Those restrictions include banning “ballot drop boxes,” and “shortening of early voting windows.”

Even worse, those new laws have been passed by…”Trump-allies.” Just the very mention of the word Trump is enough to singlehandedly destroy democracy.

New York Times Denying Reality, As Usual

The article makes it partisan purposes clear, saying “Republicans have long said their goal is ‘election integrity,’ but a spate of recent proposals suggests clear, and sometimes strikingly specific, political aims.”

But when referring to Democrat-led voting bills, the tone suddenly shifts.

“For their part, Democrats have moved in the other direction — pushing to expand ballot access through more mail voting, adding new forms of acceptable identification to vote and expanding early voting,” it says.

Wonder why the two sides are framed so differently!

This is yet another attempt by the media to run interference for left wing priorities.

After Georgia’s results proved them wrong, the Associated Press desperately attempted to justify their partisan coverage.

The Times is engaging in exactly this type of revisionist history. As they frequently do.

It’s obvious that common sense election integrity measures have no impact on the ability to vote. And it’s obvious because the country just saw Georgia’s record voter turnout.

But The Times purposefully ignores that because its inconvenient to their narrative. So this farcical charade continues.

The media takes the liberal position on every issue, regardless of how untethered to reality it is. And as the preeminent left wing voice, the Times is working overtime to tell their audience what they want to hear.

Republicans bad, Democrats good. Every single time.