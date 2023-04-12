New York Times Calls North Dakota Bill Protecting Women’s Sports ‘Anti-Trans’

Videos by OutKick

The New York Times on Wednesday showed how committed they are to dishonest framing, calling North Dakota legislation “anti-trans.”

As an liberal activist institution, it’s not surprising that the Times would heavily favor one side of the issue. But the way in which they do so is purposefully dishonest.

The North Dakota legislature passed the bill banning trans athletes from competing in women’s sports with veto-proof majorities. That broad support for competitive fairness and common sense was apparently too much for the Times to take.

Their article explained the legislation by saying Republicans are trying to “regulate” people’s lives.

“The issue is part of a much broader push this year on the part of Republican state lawmakers to regulate the lives of transgender people,” it reads.

Except North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum explained the reasoning for signing the bill, referencing “common-sense fairness.”

“We have confidence that school districts will continue working to ensure all students have the opportunity to compete in athletics, and that North Dakota is a place where common-sense fairness and compassion can co-exist,” Burgum explained.

CANNON BALL, ND – FEBRUARY 22: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks during a press conference announcing plans for the clean up of the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on February 22, 2017 in Mandan, North Dakota. Protesters and campers against the DAPL pipeline, at times numbering in the thousands, are now down to under a hundred. (Photo by Stephen Yang/Getty Images)

Legislation Protects Women From Unfair Trans Advantages

The Times though, takes the view that any legislation to protect women and competitive fairness must be exclusively examined through the lens of progressive liberalism.

In much the same way that the attack on Riley Gaines by trans activists was described as “deeply traumatic” for the trans community.

READ: RILEY GAINES REFLECTS ON BEING ATTACKED AT SFSU: ‘I FEARED FOR MY LIFE’ WHILE THE ADMINISTRATION CALLED IT ‘PEACEFUL’

As such, the article proceeds to make an implicit defense of “gender-affirming care,” despite the lack of evidence behind it.

Republicans are passing bills “…ranging from bathroom bans to restrictions on drag shows and limiting or banning medical treatment for gender transitions, known as gender-affirming care,” they say.

But the fact that many other countries have acknowledged the paucity of evidence justifying “gender-affirming care” is ignored. All because the Times prefers to take the side of trans activists since they share political ideologies.

It is unequivocally true that transgender competitors in women’s sports have unfair physical advantages. As such, they may be able to take valuable spots or scholarships away from biological females.

But instead of protecting women, the Times prioritizes trans activism. And so they continue their dishonest framing. They’ve picked a side, no matter how absurd it is.

Thankfully, North Dakota and other states have picked the correct side. No matter how disappointing that is to The Times and its commitment to being on the wrong side of history.