New York Times Admits Chinese Government Is Blocking COVID Origins Debate

The Chinese Communist Party has done its best to obscure and censor information about the origins of COVID.

Its obfuscation has primarily focused on the Wuhan lab and the spread of the earliest COVID cases in the region.

That should come as no surprise, considering the lab has increasingly been seen as the most likely source of the outbreak.

What is surprising though, is who’s finally noticing.

The New York Times published an article Tuesday critical of China’s censorship and blocking of early, immensely valuable COVID information.

Early papers were released detailing the spread of the virus in Wuhan, before being quietly withdrawn.

“What is now clear is that the study was not removed because of faulty research. Instead, it was withdrawn at the direction of Chinese health officials amid a crackdown on science. That effort kicked up a cloud of dust around the dates of early Covid cases, like those reported in the study,” the article reads.

Well gee, who could have predicted this?

They of course, still have yet to criticize Dr. Fauci for his misrepresentations on the lab leak and his role in blocking discussion.

COVID Censorship Is Par For The Course

The list of articles, information and research on COVID that’s been censored by the Chinese Communist Party is endless.

The Times post details any number of examples. But all of this should have been obvious from the beginning of the pandemic.

China was always going to lie, misrepresent and cover up anything that makes the country or party look bad. It’s what they do. About everything.

Instead, the media essentially uncritically accepted China’s explanation on COVID, laundered through “experts” like Dr. Fauci.

The New York Times and most major media outlets took the easy way out on China, instead of using critical thinking and rationality.

Now they’re finally admitting the truth, years after it would have mattered.

Better late than never, apparently.