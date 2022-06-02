in NHL, Sports

New York Rangers Rout Tampa Bay Lightning In Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

Madison Square Garden was electric on Wednesday night as hometown fans watched their New York Rangers demolish the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-2, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York stuck it to the defending champs, looking sharp on offense and leading a confident defensive effort against Tampa’s sluggish response all evening.

During a 2-2 tie in the second quarter, New York’s Filip Chytil received a pass from behind Tampa’s net and drilled in the score to go up, 3-2. He scored two in the second period, which featured a surge of offense from New York to go up 4-2, following Chris Kreider’s score in the first. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad solidified the victory with two scores in the third period.

The Rangers’ 3-0 regular-season record against the Lightning proved telling of an uphill battle for the Lightning this series.

A lagging offensive outing by the Lightning on an off night from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy proved critical in Wednesday’s loss. Vasilevsky struggled: surrendering six goals on 34 shots.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin continued his ascension in this year’s postseason, last seen in a superb outing in Monday’s Game 7 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Wednesday, Shesterkin recorded 36 saves and helped the Rangers glide to a Game 1 win.

Tampa Bay was enjoying a six-game winning streak heading into Game 1 until New York trumped it with their seventh consecutive win at home this postseason.

New York and Tampa reunite on Friday for Game 2 of the ECF, live in New York.

