New York Mets Pitcher Jacob deGrom Suffers Rehab Setback

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is rehabbing a stress reaction in his right scapula and appeared near a return to the majors.

Unfortunately, the two-time Cy Young winner will have to keep waiting for his long-awaited start for the Meets after the team his pushed his simulated start.

The team announced that deGrom’s delayed simulated start was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

deGrom was experiencing mild soreness in his right shoulder and decided to forego pitching Tuesday. He has tallied three rehab starts: last seen pitching four innings for Triple-A Syracuse on July 12.

The right-handed pitcher has been sidelined since spring training.

Update on Jacob deGrom. On Sunday, deGrom presented with mild muscle soreness around his shoulder. The Mets say that he played catch yesterday and today without issue, but out of an abundance of caution, they opted to move his simulated game to Thursday. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) July 20, 2022

Anxiety around the Mets’ talent on the mound peaked in June when both deGrom and fellow Mets ace Max Scherzer were under the thumb of the recovery process.

Last season, deGrom, 34, went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, .554 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings.

The Mets remain atop the NL East with a 58-35 record heading into the All-Star break. deGrom’s delay may keep him sidelined until August, despite optimism that he’d be back right after the Midsummer Classic.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela