New York Mets Fan Accidentally Falls Out of Seat And Onto Track In Fifth Inning Against Giants

One Mets fan was hit by bad luck (well… more than the average Mets fan) after falling out of the stands and onto the track at Citi Field on Sunday night.

It was all a strange scene as ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast of the New York Mets versus the San Francisco Giants game followed the fan after landing on the field. Citi Field security rushed over, thinking he was a rogue fan. The fedora’d man held up his hands as security ran onto the field during the bottom of the fifth inning.

Spotted with a rag and bloody nose, the Mets fan appeared to fall from his seat near left-center field accidentally. He eventually returned to the stands once security determined he was a non-threat.

WATCH:

Strange scene at Citi Field.



Sunday's game between the Giants and Mets was temporarily delayed so security could help a fan — who had apparently hurt himself falling onto the field — off. pic.twitter.com/v9rItg5S4P — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 3, 2023

All seems to be well with the fan, who's back in the stands with quite a story to tell. pic.twitter.com/Swb0aYt6NL — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 3, 2023

At the time, the Mets led with a 5-1 advantage. The fan’s eight-foot fall led to a two-minute delay. He appeared in good spirits once he returned to his seat, with nearby friends seemingly curious to ask him how the fall went …

It’s good to see fans at Citi Field have fun again, albeit at a physical toll.

New York had a reason to celebrate after winning their first series in a month with an 8-4 win over the Giants.

David Robertson #30 of the New York Mets reacts after defeating the San Francisco Giants in the game at Citi Field on July 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Pete Alonso #20 and Tommy Pham of the New York Mets celebrate Alonso’s two run home. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)