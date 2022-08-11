Summer Of Zach Wilson Continues, QB Throws Incredible Sidearm Pass

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson continued his summer of domination with an awesome pass during training camp.

The young NFL quarterback was accused by his ex-girlfriend of having sexual relations with his mom’s best friend, and he hasn’t been able to stay out of the news ever since.

Now, he’s generating attention for his play during training camp.

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws a sidearm pass during training camp. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

In a video shared by the team Wednesday, the former BYU superstar threw a sidearm pass to Elijah Moore, and the video will have Jets fans very excited for the 2022 campaign.

if you need us, we’ll be watching this clip for the rest of the afternoon @ZachWilson x @e_moore03 pic.twitter.com/rQUa9TB7hg — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 10, 2022

Whether Wilson is in the news for his alleged behavior off the field or for making stunning passes during training camp, I think we can all agree he’s been a content machine this summer.

The man can truly do it all. Or, he can allegedly do it all when we can take into account his ex-girlfriend’s claims.

How will Zach Wilson do in 2022? (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

What we know for sure is the summer of 2022 has been the summer of Zach Wilson, and there’s no debate about that.

Making an awesome sidearm throw in training camp would usually be the highlight for any young player. As great as this pass was, it barely registers given Wilson’s past few months.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see how Wilson does this season as he continues to dominate the headlines!