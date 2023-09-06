New York Jets Welcome Giant Bust WR Kenny Golladay For Tryout

Videos by OutKick

Are the Jets about to sign a wideout out of spite for the New York Giants?

Possibly.

Gang Green reportedly welcomed former Giants wideout Kenny Golladay for a workout on Wednesday. NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the news.

The #Jets worked out veteran WR Kenny Golladay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2023

Golladay’s name hits too close to home for Giants fans.

Jets Working Out Giants Finesser, Kenny Golladay

The former Detroit Lions standout signed with the Giants in 2021 for WR1 money. The deal totaled four years and $72 million, setting up one of the worst free-agency signings in Giants front office history — up there with Nate Solder.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 13: Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants and Julian Love #20 stand during the national anthem against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Golladay was making $18 million a year cashing New York’s paychecks but putting up miserable production.

In his first year in New York, Golladay tallied 37 catches for 521 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

It was an up-and-down relationship between Golladay and the Giants.

Kenny’s health and malaise on the field made him a nightmare for the Giants’ coaching staff. A player once heralded for his size (6’4″) and reliable hands served as an unusable, expensive asset for the Giants.

In March 2022, the Giants finally split with Golladay, releasing the receiver.

The Jets’ insatiable hate toward their intracity rival is certainly a low-risk move. Golladay’s big paydays with the Giants will make him a relatively-cheap signing.

At 29 years old, Golladay possesses enough youth to rekindle his Pro Bowl days in Detroit. In 2019, Golladay totaled 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Golladay may join the Jets’ offensive revival, led by Aaron Rodgers. Gang Green’s WR depth includes No. 1 option Garrett Wilson, former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, and ex-Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Add a healthy Golladay to that mix and the Jets offense could see a huge boost.